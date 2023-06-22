Did 'The Simpsons' Predict the Missing Titanic Submarine Tragedy?

A submersible carrying five people dove into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, June 18, for an expedition meant to explore the shipwrecked remains of the Titanic. Less than two hours into the dive, the research vessel they'd left from lost contact with the small sub — which only had roughly 96 hours worth of oxygen — leading to frantic search and rescue attempts.

On Thursday morning, remnants of the sub were believed to have been discovered. Now, some of those following the story have drawn shocking similarities between the incident and a 2006 episode of The Simpsons.