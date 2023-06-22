Did 'The Simpsons' Predict the Missing Titanic Submarine Tragedy?
A submersible carrying five people dove into the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, June 18, for an expedition meant to explore the shipwrecked remains of the Titanic. Less than two hours into the dive, the research vessel they'd left from lost contact with the small sub — which only had roughly 96 hours worth of oxygen — leading to frantic search and rescue attempts.
On Thursday morning, remnants of the sub were believed to have been discovered. Now, some of those following the story have drawn shocking similarities between the incident and a 2006 episode of The Simpsons.
Season 17 of the popular animated comedy series featured an episode titled "Homer's Paternity Coot," in which Homer and his alleged long-lost father traveled deep into the ocean in small submersibles to find treasure in the old wreckage of a pirate ship.
However, Homer's life quickly becomes in danger when his oxygen supplies run low, eventually leading him to lose consciousness before he is rescued.
Fans flooded social media this past week, comparing the episode to the ongoing tragedy.
"The Simpson predicted a Billionaire and his son will go missing in a Titanic Submarine 17 years ago," one Twitter user wrote alongside a clip from the episode, with another replying, "THIS GOTTA BE A LIE RIGHT? RIGHT??"
Other conspiracy theorists even implied that the writers and producers of The Simpsons may have been involved in plotting the loss of the vessel.
"The simpsons have so many deep messages hidden in each episode. From the meaning of the looks of casts, to the buildings and objects in the show. It was more than just a TV show," a third commenter said, as another added, "There's prediction and then there's planning. As far as the Simpsons are concerned, it's seeming more and more like a plan not a coincidental prediction."
Amid the comments on the eerie similarities to the popular cartoon — which has been rumored to have predicted countless events in current U.S. history, from coronavirus to Donald Trump becoming President of the United States — the Coast Guard sadly confirmed that they believe the sub had been destroyed after discovering debris on the ocean floor Thursday morning.
"The debris field is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," Rear Admiral John Mauger, who serves as the commander of the 1st Coast Guard District in Boston, said in a statement at the time.
OceanGate, the company who owned the sub, also confirmed that they believed the passengers had "sadly been lost" in the accident.
"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time," the said. "We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew. This is an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss."