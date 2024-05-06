OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sarah Jessica Parker
OK LogoNEWS

Sarah Jessica Parker Emulates Carrie Bradshaw With Over-the-Top Accessories at 2024 Met Gala

sarah jessica parker met gala carrie bradshaw photos
Source: MEGA
By:

May 6 2024, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Carrie Bradshaw is always with Sarah Jessica Parker!

The 59-year-old stepped out in true S-- and the City fashion at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah jessica parker met gala carrie bradshaw photos
Source: @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker teased a sneak peek of her look ahead of the Met Gala.

Parker teased her look on Instagram while shouting out this year's Met Gala dress code: The Garden of Time.

In a photo shared to the And Just Like That... actress' profile on the social media app, Parker could be seen standing inside of a luxury bus in a skin tone-colored tea-length gown by Richard Quinn, which was embellished with white lace and silver diamonds.

Article continues below advertisement

She paired the ensemble with a matching statement Philip Treacy headpiece, a floor-length white pearl necklace and large diamond earrings.

The Hocus Pocus star also uploaded a picture of herself perfecting her ensemble with "final touches" for the "first Monday in May."

Article continues below advertisement
sarah jessica parker met gala carrie bradshaw photos
Source: Vogue

Sarah Jessica Parker arrived at the 2024 Met Gala after missing last year's event.

Article continues below advertisement

"Next stop, @MetMuseum. X, SJ," she added in the post's caption.

Per tradition, Parker walked the red carpet with her good friend Andy Cohen — who sported a sophisticated black suit and tie.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen jokingly told Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith that it took his date "five minutes" to get ready for the extravagant evening, though he later gave her a well-deserved compliment by telling Vogue's host La La Anthony that Parker "takes [his] breath away every year."

Quinn, on the other hand, provided a bit more detail about the preparations behind Parker's intricate look.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah jessica parker met gala carrie bradshaw photos
Source: Vogue

Sarah Jessica Parker walked the red carpet with her good friend Andy Cohen.

MORE ON:
Sarah Jessica Parker
Article continues below advertisement

"Hand-cut lace is appliquéd over the frame, appearing to grow around it and adding a subtle floral element to the design," Quinn explained to Vogue of the stunning dress. "The crystals incorporate a level of hardness and unbreakability, glistening across the fragile lace below."

The blonde beauty's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala came as quite a relief after fans were left upset when she opted out of attending last year's event.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

This year's outing is even more special, as it is the first time Parker and Cohen walked along the red carpet together since 2018.

The dynamic duo strutted down the star-studded carpet as a pair in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah jessica parker met gala carrie bradshaw photos
Source: @sarahjessicaparker/Instagram

The actress looked absolutely stunning in a dress designed by Richard Quinn.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen took a walk down memory lane on his Instagram Story, where he highlighted his and Parker's iconic looks throughout the years with various snaps.

Parker previously opened up to Vogue about all of the thought she puts into deciding what her outfit will be every year.

Article continues below advertisement

"All I ever think about is the theme and influence," she previously informed the outlet. "Whenever I go to the Met, I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it."

"I'm like how do you not arrive exhausted by the details of, like, getting it right?" she joked. "It is an assignment and you should interpret it and it should be labor intensive and it should be challenging and it would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night. That would be a great relief and like going on."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.