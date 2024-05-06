Sarah Jessica Parker Emulates Carrie Bradshaw With Over-the-Top Accessories at 2024 Met Gala
Carrie Bradshaw is always with Sarah Jessica Parker!
The 59-year-old stepped out in true S-- and the City fashion at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6.
Parker teased her look on Instagram while shouting out this year's Met Gala dress code: The Garden of Time.
In a photo shared to the And Just Like That... actress' profile on the social media app, Parker could be seen standing inside of a luxury bus in a skin tone-colored tea-length gown by Richard Quinn, which was embellished with white lace and silver diamonds.
She paired the ensemble with a matching statement Philip Treacy headpiece, a floor-length white pearl necklace and large diamond earrings.
The Hocus Pocus star also uploaded a picture of herself perfecting her ensemble with "final touches" for the "first Monday in May."
"Next stop, @MetMuseum. X, SJ," she added in the post's caption.
Per tradition, Parker walked the red carpet with her good friend Andy Cohen — who sported a sophisticated black suit and tie.
Cohen jokingly told Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith that it took his date "five minutes" to get ready for the extravagant evening, though he later gave her a well-deserved compliment by telling Vogue's host La La Anthony that Parker "takes [his] breath away every year."
Quinn, on the other hand, provided a bit more detail about the preparations behind Parker's intricate look.
"Hand-cut lace is appliquéd over the frame, appearing to grow around it and adding a subtle floral element to the design," Quinn explained to Vogue of the stunning dress. "The crystals incorporate a level of hardness and unbreakability, glistening across the fragile lace below."
The blonde beauty's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala came as quite a relief after fans were left upset when she opted out of attending last year's event.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This year's outing is even more special, as it is the first time Parker and Cohen walked along the red carpet together since 2018.
The dynamic duo strutted down the star-studded carpet as a pair in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Cohen took a walk down memory lane on his Instagram Story, where he highlighted his and Parker's iconic looks throughout the years with various snaps.
Parker previously opened up to Vogue about all of the thought she puts into deciding what her outfit will be every year.
"All I ever think about is the theme and influence," she previously informed the outlet. "Whenever I go to the Met, I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it."
"I'm like how do you not arrive exhausted by the details of, like, getting it right?" she joked. "It is an assignment and you should interpret it and it should be labor intensive and it should be challenging and it would be so easy to find a beautiful dress to wear that night. That would be a great relief and like going on."