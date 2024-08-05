Victoria Canal, 25, Denies 'Insane' Rumor She's Dating Tom Cruise, 62, Amid Claims They're 'Inseparable'

Tom Cruise has a new lady in his life — who's almost 40 years younger than the award-winning actor — but she insists they aren't together romantically.

The Top Gun: Maverick star 62, found himself in headlines amid rumors he's dating Victoria Canal, 25, however, the "Drama" singer denied the rampantly spreading claims despite admittedly growing close to Cruise after meeying him at Glastonbury Festival back in June, when she was welcomed onto the famed Pyramid stage by Chris Martin to join Coldplay during their headlining performance at the event.