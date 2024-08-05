Victoria Canal, 25, Denies 'Insane' Rumor She's Dating Tom Cruise, 62, Amid Claims They're 'Inseparable'
Tom Cruise has a new lady in his life — who's almost 40 years younger than the award-winning actor — but she insists they aren't together romantically.
The Top Gun: Maverick star 62, found himself in headlines amid rumors he's dating Victoria Canal, 25, however, the "Drama" singer denied the rampantly spreading claims despite admittedly growing close to Cruise after meeying him at Glastonbury Festival back in June, when she was welcomed onto the famed Pyramid stage by Chris Martin to join Coldplay during their headlining performance at the event.
In response to reports alleging the two were an item, Canal declared, "guys. I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane. If you’re gonna start a rumor at least choose a better pic of me d---!" alongside a re-shared post from a news outlet.
Further calling out various stories about the romance rumors, Canal — who was born without her right forearm — wrote, "huge perk: First time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! There’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom."
Canal continued: "In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a lovely and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living and again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. You learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers."
Regardless of whether there's any chemistry between the two, Cruise has appeared to grow close enough to Canal that he even brought the "California Sober" singer on the set of Mission: Impossible 8 in Oxfordshire.
"Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends," crew members spilled to a news publication.
"It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends but they are pretty much inseparable. They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It’s all been happening in plain sight," a source explained, noting the Jack Reacher actor and Canal "got on like a house on fire."
Since meeting more than a month ago, the confidante confirmed Cruise and the brunette beauty have met up at least five times.
In addition to music festivals and movie sets, Canal was reportedly brought as Cruise's guest to the premiere of Twisters at Leicester Square in London — where they allegedly arrived via The Mummy actor's helicopter.
Cruise has even made it on Canal's Instagram page, as she shared a photo of the duo posing alongside Bruce Springsteen after the "Born in the U.S.A." singer's show at Wembley Stadium in England's capital on Thursday, July 25.
"I should promote my song ('California Sober') coming out at midnight but I'm too busy watching Bruce with the most random friend I've ever made ! xxxx," Canal captioned a photo of the trio.
Cruise and Canal keep emphasizing that they are just "friends," as The Outsiders star shared a photo of himself with Glen Powell at the Twisters premiere he brought Canal to, captioning his upload: "Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!"
