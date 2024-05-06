Tom Cruise All Smiles With Adopted Kids Connor, 29, and Bella, 31, in Rare Resurfaced Photo
Tom Cruise looked happier than ever alongside his two adopted kids in a resurfaced snapshot from last December.
The Top Gun actor — who is rarely photographed with Connor, 29, and Isabella, 31, who he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman in 1995 and 1992, respectively — posed for a picture with his arm slung around ex NHL player Derrick Brooks.
"Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our @tblightning game tonight! @tomcruise," the former hockey player captioned the group snap on December 27, 2023. "I was a little star-struck but played it cool and He said he was too! 😂😂."
In the resurfaced photo, the 61-year-old sported a casual look into dark-wash jeans and a navy blue button-up shirt. His son, Connor, stood on the other side of Brooks in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a vest and a cap. Meanwhile, Bella poked her head out from over someone's shoulder further back in the group.
This comes nearly one year after Tom and Connor made a public appearance together to promote Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, back in July 2023.
While the Risky Business actor's two, eldest kids still spend time with their high-profile dad, the same can't be said about their bonds with their mom. Following her 2001 divorce from Tom, Nicole left the Church of Scientology — but her children did not.
As OK! previously reported, an insider spilled that like their father, the kids have "become Scientology royalty." This involved them no longer having contact with the Big Little Lies actress.
"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," Nicole explained in a past interview. "They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."
"I’m very private about all that," she added. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is."
It's also been confirmed Tom no longer has a relationship with his 17-year-old Suri, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes. According to a separate insider, he hasn't seen her since 2012.
"Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom," the insider claimed. "This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public."