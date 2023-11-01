Did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Ask Jennifer Lopez to Have a Threesome? Diddy Clarifies the Rumors

"I saw a guy on the internet the other day. He said he used to be your security guard, who said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?" Kimmel shockingly questioned the star.

A dumbfounded Diddy, 53, took a pause for several seconds before replying with a laugh, "This show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here. No!"