Did Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Ask Jennifer Lopez to Have a Threesome? Diddy Clarifies the Rumors
Diddy's appearance on the Tuesday, October 31, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! took a weird turn.
While chatting about the rapper's latest album, the comedian suddenly asked him about a wild story he recently read online.
"I saw a guy on the internet the other day. He said he used to be your security guard, who said that when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were gonna beat up Will Smith. Is that true?" Kimmel shockingly questioned the star.
A dumbfounded Diddy, 53, took a pause for several seconds before replying with a laugh, "This show has gotten crazier since the last time I was here. No!"
"That's not true?" Kimmel asked again, to which Diddy responded, "No. You really heard that?"
"Yeah, I watched it on the internet," Kimmel said, then joking, "You're telling me I can't believe everything I read?"
"I don't know what you're talking about," the father-of-seven insisted with a shrug. "Jimmy, I thought we was friends. Where did this interview just go?"
Diddy and Lopez, 54, dated from 1999 to 2001, with the mogul admitting the mom-of-two was "without a doubt" one of his greatest loves.
The hype surrounding their romance hit its peak when they attended the 2000 Grammys, where the "Waiting for Tonight" crooner wore her famous green and blue Versace gown.
"I thought it was gonna really change the game as far as for her and fashion," he spilled in a 2017 interview of her dress. "I didn’t know how big it was gonna be, but it was a great moment for her. She deserved it. She is one of the fliest out there."
"Just wow," he emphasized when recalling the daring look. "We were just stepping up our game as far as what we were wearing and how we were gonna use fashion."
Some fans thought Diddy still harbored strong feelings for the triple threat when in 2021, he posted a photo of them from 1999 on Instagram for "Throwback Thursday."
The upload came around the same time Lopez was reuniting with Ben Affleck.
A few months later, he claimed it was just a "throwback from a great time in his life."
"It wasn't no trolling involved," he told Vanity Fair. "That's just my friend. And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lopez went on to marry Affleck, 51, last year, while Diddy was last linked to rapper Yung Miami, 29.