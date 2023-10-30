Jennifer Lopez Looks Ageless in Jaw-Dropping Green Dress During Date Night With Husband Ben Affleck: Photos
Jennifer Lopez turned up for date night with Ben Affleck!
The "On the Floor" singer, 54, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 29, to show off her stunning look for a night out on the town with her husband, 51, as they attended their friend Pia Miller's birthday party in Los Angeles, Calif.
"Date Night 🤍" Lopez penned below the snaps of herself posing in the tight lime green dress that showed off her ample assets at the bash.
"Stop it rn!!!! OBSESSED! Green is your color queen 💚💚💚💚💚," one adoring fan penned below the post. "Does this woman even age 😩😍," a second gushed.
While the Selena star stunned, Affleck — who clutched hands with his wife while leaving the party — looked equally as excellent in a dark velvet suit, which he wore to accompany Lopez to the birthday celebration.
The pair put on a united front, which is a welcome change, as the Latin superstar and the Good Will Hunting actor had been seen in multiple tense moments as of late. As OK! previously reported, insiders said they two have been experiencing "pressure" in their marriage.
"The honeymoon phase is over," an insider said of Lopez and Affleck — who wed in the summer of 2022. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
According to people in the power couple's inner circle, the Boston native's closeness with his ex-wife, Jenner Garner — whom he shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with — seemed to be a point of contention.
"In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J. Lo. That's not lost on J. Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?" the source spilled.
"He's made some shocking confessions to her about J. Lo's temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn't have done. He admitted that her notorious diva attitude can be very hard to handle," the insider added.
"Ben's reliance on Jen as a confidante may have crossed the line," the source explained, but insisted, "Ben has insisted to J. Lo that she's the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they've been through."
People obtained the photos of Lopez and Affleck leaving the party.