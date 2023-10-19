Ben Affleck’s Dating History — From Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Garner and More

Affleck proved that love is sweeter the second time around with Jennifer Lopez.

They worked together in the film Gigli and immediately sparked romance rumors after Lopez divorced Cris Judd. The couple got engaged in November of the same year and started planning their marriage.

However, due to extreme media attention and negative scrutiny that affected their relationship, they called off their engagement and moved on with different people.

Nearly two decades after their failed engagement, they made their way back into each other and started dating again in 2021. Affleck popped the question again in April 2022 and finally wed the “On the Floor” singer in July 2022.