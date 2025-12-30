or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Diplo
OK LogoNEWS

Diplo Jokes He Dated Both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

photo of Diplo, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Diplo shocked listeners after claiming he dated Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau on a podcast.

Profile Image

Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

DJ Diplo made waves with a shocking revelation during his recent visit to the "Smart Girl Dumb Questions" podcast.

He claimed that he dated both pop superstar Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The rapper joked about dating both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

The rapper joked about dating both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Source: Nayeema Raza/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

While discussing Quebec with host Nayeema Raza, Diplo described the city as a “h-----” place. Raza responded by pointing out that it has “a hot prime minister,” a nod to Perry's new romance with Trudeau.

In a surprising twist, Diplo revealed, “I did date Trudeau, too,” leaving Raza and listeners stunned.

“That was a weird one though,” he continued. “Because I’m just … I’m not in the positions.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Diplo surprised fans with a bold claim about his past relationships.
Source: MEGA

Diplo surprised fans with a bold claim about his past relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear if Diplo, 46, was joking about the prime minister, prompting the podcast’s official YouTube account to clarify in the comments that his claim about Trudeau was indeed made in jest.

“lol!! no that part was a joke,” they confirmed.

However, the connection between Diplo and Perry is real.

The “Dark Horse” singer, 41, briefly dated the DJ back in 2014, with the duo spotted together at events like Coachella. Perry even ranked him as her third best lover during a live game with James Corden in 2017, right behind Orlando Bloom and John Mayer.

MORE ON:
Diplo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The podcast later confirmed the Justin Trudeau comment was a joke.
Source: MEGA

The podcast later confirmed the Justin Trudeau comment was a joke.

Article continues below advertisement

Diplo responded to the ranking on Twitter, humorously stating, “I don’t even remember having s--,” and followed it up with, “I won the bronze in s-- Olympics.”

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Perry is in a budding relationship with Trudeau, 54, following her split from Bloom earlier this year. The couple made their first public appearance hand in hand in Paris to celebrate her recent birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Katy Perry is now romantically linked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry is now romantically linked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to a source speaking to Page Six, Trudeau is “crazy” about Perry, calling her “the perfect woman.” They reportedly connect on various levels, including politics, family and French cuisine.

Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, and they share three children: son Xavier, 18, daughter Ella-Grace, 16, and son Hadrien, 11.

Perry is also a mom, sharing her 5-year-old daughter Daisy with Bloom.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,” a source said. “She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.