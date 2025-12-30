Diplo Jokes He Dated Both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
DJ Diplo made waves with a shocking revelation during his recent visit to the "Smart Girl Dumb Questions" podcast.
He claimed that he dated both pop superstar Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
While discussing Quebec with host Nayeema Raza, Diplo described the city as a “h-----” place. Raza responded by pointing out that it has “a hot prime minister,” a nod to Perry's new romance with Trudeau.
In a surprising twist, Diplo revealed, “I did date Trudeau, too,” leaving Raza and listeners stunned.
“That was a weird one though,” he continued. “Because I’m just … I’m not in the positions.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if Diplo, 46, was joking about the prime minister, prompting the podcast’s official YouTube account to clarify in the comments that his claim about Trudeau was indeed made in jest.
“lol!! no that part was a joke,” they confirmed.
However, the connection between Diplo and Perry is real.
The “Dark Horse” singer, 41, briefly dated the DJ back in 2014, with the duo spotted together at events like Coachella. Perry even ranked him as her third best lover during a live game with James Corden in 2017, right behind Orlando Bloom and John Mayer.
Diplo responded to the ranking on Twitter, humorously stating, “I don’t even remember having s--,” and followed it up with, “I won the bronze in s-- Olympics.”
Currently, Perry is in a budding relationship with Trudeau, 54, following her split from Bloom earlier this year. The couple made their first public appearance hand in hand in Paris to celebrate her recent birthday.
According to a source speaking to Page Six, Trudeau is “crazy” about Perry, calling her “the perfect woman.” They reportedly connect on various levels, including politics, family and French cuisine.
Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage, and they share three children: son Xavier, 18, daughter Ella-Grace, 16, and son Hadrien, 11.
Perry is also a mom, sharing her 5-year-old daughter Daisy with Bloom.
"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes,” a source said. “She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”