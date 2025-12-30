Diplo Jokes He Dated Both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper joked about dating both Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nayeema Raza/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

While discussing Quebec with host Nayeema Raza, Diplo described the city as a “h-----” place. Raza responded by pointing out that it has “a hot prime minister,” a nod to Perry's new romance with Trudeau. In a surprising twist, Diplo revealed, “I did date Trudeau, too,” leaving Raza and listeners stunned. “That was a weird one though,” he continued. “Because I’m just … I’m not in the positions.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Diplo surprised fans with a bold claim about his past relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear if Diplo, 46, was joking about the prime minister, prompting the podcast’s official YouTube account to clarify in the comments that his claim about Trudeau was indeed made in jest. “lol!! no that part was a joke,” they confirmed. However, the connection between Diplo and Perry is real. The “Dark Horse” singer, 41, briefly dated the DJ back in 2014, with the duo spotted together at events like Coachella. Perry even ranked him as her third best lover during a live game with James Corden in 2017, right behind Orlando Bloom and John Mayer.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The podcast later confirmed the Justin Trudeau comment was a joke.

Article continues below advertisement

Diplo responded to the ranking on Twitter, humorously stating, “I don’t even remember having s--,” and followed it up with, “I won the bronze in s-- Olympics.”

Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Perry is in a budding relationship with Trudeau, 54, following her split from Bloom earlier this year. The couple made their first public appearance hand in hand in Paris to celebrate her recent birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katy Perry is now romantically linked to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.