'Big Yes': Diplo, 47, Reacts as Martha Stewart, 85, Teases Releasing Her 'Nudes'

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Martha Stewart is no stranger to a racy social media post, with her latest tease catching the attention of Diplo. The celebrity chef shared a stunning selfie via her Instagram on September 12 that captured her ageless appearance as she pouted for the camera.

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'I'm Thinking of Releasing My Nudes'

Source: @COMMENTSBYCELEBS / INSTAGRAM Martha Stewart teased she was thinking about releasing her 'nudes' on Instagram.

Leaving her short blonde hair down, the 85-year-old chose a playful caption that sparked a reaction from fans and fellow celebrities alike. "I'm thinking of releasing my nudes," she wrote cheekily. The unexpected comment prompted a response from 47-year-old Diplo, who was in full support of the idea. "Big yes," the DJ wrote underneath the upload. Bachelorette alum and current contestant on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars, Tyler Cameron, even chimed in, commenting, "You’ll set the world on fire Martha!"

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Not Those Kind of Nudes

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart used the post as marketing for her skincare line's new lip serums.

Unfortunately for Diplo, those types of "nudes" were not exactly what Stewart was implying. Hours after teasing the idea, Stewart revealed in a separate Instagram post that it was all a marketing "ploy" to promote her skincare line Elm Biosciences' new lip serums. "My 'nudes' are just a 'ploy' they are actually fabulous lip serums to wear day and night to keep your lips as lustrous and soft as your skin !!!!!" Stewart wrote in the follow-up video of herself applying the lip product. Stewart launched the skincare line last September and is focused on addressing aging skin from a clinical perspective.

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'I'm the Most Honest Person on Earth'

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart denied the rumors that she has gotten plastic surgery.

In January of this year, she revealed the truth behind the plastic surgery rumors surrounding her youthful appearance while discussing her skincare line. "Everybody insists that I've had plastic surgery, and I have not ever had plastic surgery," she told People while speaking about Elm Biosciences. "I'm the most honest person on earth — but if they won't take my word for it, I don't know." "How can they not take my word for it?" she questioned before doubling down. "That's the truth!"

Martha Stewart Made History

Source: MEGA In 2023, Martha Stewart became the oldest person to model for the cover of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'