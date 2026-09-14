Martha Stewart, 85, Teases Releasing Her 'Nudes' While Showing Off Ageless Look in Glamorous Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart is considering giving fans a more intimate look at her life. The celebrity chef posted an ageless selfie, pursing her lips at the camera as she captured a close-up of her wrinkle-free face in a September 12 Instagram post. Her signature blonde hair was perfectly coiffed as the 85-year-old signed off on the post with a caption that left fans wanting even more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MARTHASTEWART48 / INSTAGRAM Martha Stewart told fans she was considering releasing her nudes.

"I'm thinking of releasing my nudes," she wrote, candidly. Stewart appeared to pose for the glamorous selfie in her home while wearing a brown zip-up jacket and gazing at the camera under perfect lighting. Commenters seemed eager to chime in with words of praise for the chef and begged to see the nude pictures she seemed to be stashing away.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Fans React?

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart received support from fans over releasing the photos.

"Think less and do more then Martha!!" one fan encouraged her. "We’re waiting!" "I’m sure this is a lipstick tease, but this caption is marketing gold, honey," another applauded her, with a third adding, "Please do. America needs this win." "I would frame them for my apartment so fast," yet another begged, with a fifth offering her an inspired business proposition: "Make it a coffee table book." "Martha, this is what the world needs!!!," a sixth wrote.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart advised people not to post ugly pictures.

Stewart spoke out on her propensity to capture attractive photos of herself, even well into her 80s, in 2025 after posting a slew of images sporting an intimate nightgown. "Don't post ugly pictures of yourself — remember that," she told reporters at the time, before gushing over her love of candid social media usage. "I decided this is a very fun vehicle and I'm going to make the most of it," she explained as an avid Instagram user. "It's like a daily diary of my own existence."

Is Martha Stewart Single?

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart revealed she is not lonely.