Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Emerges for Rare Hang Out With Brother Prince Edward Amid Royal Exile Over Epstein Ties

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Ex-Prince Andrew was spotted recently hanging out wth younger brother Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, in a rare sighting. The former Duke of York, 66, went to the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials near his new Marsh Farm home alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Sunday, June 28.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew currently lives at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

“Andrew sneaked in and sneaked out and definitely didn’t want to be seen," an onlooker dished to The Sun. “But I saw Andrew leave the field at 10.30am, just after Sophie had ridden her round, then I saw Edward walking towards his car, smiling shortly afterwards," the source continued.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Kicked Out of Royal Lodge Last Year

Source: MEGA Prince Edward reportedly visited his disgraced younger brother in April.

Andrew was also seen driving his Land Rover Defender away from the event where Sophie, 61, was competing. According to the outlet, the Royal Navy veteran slipped into the crowd at the horse event to cheer on the former Countess of Wessex. Edward, 62, and Sophie are reportedly staying at the nearby Wood Farm for the competition — a farmhouse where Andrew resided until his Marsh Farm home was completed. The Norfolk abodes are both nestled on King Charles' Sandringham Estate, with Andrew being banished there after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

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Prince Edward Visited Ex-Prince Andrew in April

Source: MEGA King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge last year.

Andrew was evicted from his Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, last year by the monarch, 77, and his royal titles were also stripped away. The shamed ex-prince moved into his new home this past February, shortly before he was arrested by the Thames Valley police. He was apprehended on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sending Epstein private travel documents in the early 2010s. His name, as well as his email correspondence with the s-- offender were also mentioned many times in the DOJ's release of the Epstein files earlier this year. Back in April, Edward reportedly visited Andrew at Marsh Farm for a "brotherly welfare check," according to a Daily Mail source.

Source: MEGA Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, 'both feel sorry for Andrew.'