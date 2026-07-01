Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Emerges for Rare Hang Out With Brother Prince Edward Amid Royal Exile Over Epstein Ties
July 1 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew was spotted recently hanging out wth younger brother Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, in a rare sighting.
The former Duke of York, 66, went to the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials near his new Marsh Farm home alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Sunday, June 28.
“Andrew sneaked in and sneaked out and definitely didn’t want to be seen," an onlooker dished to The Sun.
“But I saw Andrew leave the field at 10.30am, just after Sophie had ridden her round, then I saw Edward walking towards his car, smiling shortly afterwards," the source continued.
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Kicked Out of Royal Lodge Last Year
Andrew was also seen driving his Land Rover Defender away from the event where Sophie, 61, was competing.
According to the outlet, the Royal Navy veteran slipped into the crowd at the horse event to cheer on the former Countess of Wessex.
Edward, 62, and Sophie are reportedly staying at the nearby Wood Farm for the competition — a farmhouse where Andrew resided until his Marsh Farm home was completed.
The Norfolk abodes are both nestled on King Charles' Sandringham Estate, with Andrew being banished there after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein came to light.
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Prince Edward Visited Ex-Prince Andrew in April
Andrew was evicted from his Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, last year by the monarch, 77, and his royal titles were also stripped away.
The shamed ex-prince moved into his new home this past February, shortly before he was arrested by the Thames Valley police. He was apprehended on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sending Epstein private travel documents in the early 2010s.
His name, as well as his email correspondence with the s-- offender were also mentioned many times in the DOJ's release of the Epstein files earlier this year.
Back in April, Edward reportedly visited Andrew at Marsh Farm for a "brotherly welfare check," according to a Daily Mail source.
"Edward and Sophie had dinner with Andrew one night over the weekend and they talked things through," the insider claimed at the time, adding: "It's true to say they both feel sorry for Andrew and how far he has fallen, and they are worried about his fragile state of mind."
"They do feel for him, but of course, that doesn't excuse his behavior. It's a difficult balancing act supporting him while not condoning what he has got involved with," they continued. "Andrew still maintains has not done anything wrong and thinks he will be vindicated one day, but I think Edward will have tried to talk some sense into him and made it clear his days as a working royal are over."