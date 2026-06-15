Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Feels More Isolated Than Ever' After Being Exiled by Royal Family Over Epstein Ties: Source

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Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is reportedly feeling more lonely than ever after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein caused his exile from the royal family. According to a source, the disgraced ex-Duke of York was excluded from The Firm's annual Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday, June 15, and he's not too happy about it.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Did Not Attend This Year's Trooping the Colour

Source: MEGA The royal family attended Trooping the Colour in London on June 13.

“He’s become used to watching his family celebrate Trooping [the Colour] without him, but Garter Day will be a really tough day for him. It’s one of those days that reminds him of all that he’s lost. He’s feeling more isolated than ever; he’s completely alone," an insider told Daily Express. The 66-year-old former royal didn't join the rest of the royal family on June 13 to celebrate King Charles' official birthday during the Trooping the Colour parade.

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The Former Duke of York Was Arrested in February

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles were yanked away last year.

Due to his association with the late financier, Andrew's royal titles and patronages were taken away by the monarch, 77, last year. Charles also evicted his younger brother from his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and forced him to move into Marsh Farm on the family's Sandringham Estate. The former Prince Andrew's reputation was further soiled after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February.

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Source: MEGA The former Duke of York reportedly sent Jeffrey Epstein private travel documents.

Thames Valley cops apprehended Andrew and kept him in custody for 11 hours at the time. He was detained due to allegations he sent Epstein private travel documents when he served as the U.K.'s trade envoy in the early 2010s. Andrew was also not invited to sister Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips' wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling earlier this month. The Royal Navy veteran allegedly told his staff he has regret over how things turned out following his scandals with Epstein.

Ex-Prince Andrew Feels 'Completely Misunderstood'

Source: MEGA 'My life has been turned upside down,' ex-Prince Andrew reportedly told his staff.