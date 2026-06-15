Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew 'Feels More Isolated Than Ever' After Being Exiled by Royal Family Over Epstein Ties: Source
June 15 2026, Published 3:39 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is reportedly feeling more lonely than ever after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein caused his exile from the royal family.
According to a source, the disgraced ex-Duke of York was excluded from The Firm's annual Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle on Monday, June 15, and he's not too happy about it.
Ex-Prince Andrew Did Not Attend This Year's Trooping the Colour
“He’s become used to watching his family celebrate Trooping [the Colour] without him, but Garter Day will be a really tough day for him. It’s one of those days that reminds him of all that he’s lost. He’s feeling more isolated than ever; he’s completely alone," an insider told Daily Express.
The 66-year-old former royal didn't join the rest of the royal family on June 13 to celebrate King Charles' official birthday during the Trooping the Colour parade.
The Former Duke of York Was Arrested in February
Due to his association with the late financier, Andrew's royal titles and patronages were taken away by the monarch, 77, last year.
Charles also evicted his younger brother from his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and forced him to move into Marsh Farm on the family's Sandringham Estate.
The former Prince Andrew's reputation was further soiled after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February.
- Ex-Prince Andrew Whines His 'Life Has Been Turned Upside Down' Following Epstein Scandal Fallout, Royal Author Claims
- Ex-Prince Andrew Is In a 'Fragile' and 'Isolated' State After Royal Exile: 'He's Lost Everything'
- 'Ousted' Ex-Prince Andrew 'No Longer Front and Center' of Royal Family After Being Snubbed at Annual Commonwealth Day Event Amid Scandals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Thames Valley cops apprehended Andrew and kept him in custody for 11 hours at the time. He was detained due to allegations he sent Epstein private travel documents when he served as the U.K.'s trade envoy in the early 2010s.
Andrew was also not invited to sister Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips' wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling earlier this month.
The Royal Navy veteran allegedly told his staff he has regret over how things turned out following his scandals with Epstein.
Ex-Prince Andrew Feels 'Completely Misunderstood'
Royal author Andrew Lownie released an updated version of his book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York earlier this year, and it claimed the ex-prince had feelings of loneliness.
Andrew reportedly told his employee: “It’s been very hard to deal with. The hardest thing was how it affected my family and put so much burden on them. For that, I’m sorry beyond words, and unfortunately, will have to bear that regret for the rest of my life."
“My life has been turned upside down, and often I feel a deep-rooted sense of being alone in the world. I need to establish new routines and networks. Perhaps I’ll end up doing it somewhere else," Queen Elizabeth's favorite son allegedly confessed.
"I’ve been completely misunderstood, and I’m hopeful that one day the naked truth will finally let out," Andrew apparently said.