or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Rare Sandringham Sighting Fuels Fresh Royal Scrutiny

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared publicly with a facial bruise.

Profile Image

June 9 2026, Published 6:25 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has rarely been seen since losing his royal titles and moving to the Sandringham estate, but a new public glimpse has quickly become another flashpoint in the ongoing scrutiny surrounding King Charles’ younger brother.

The former Duke of York, 66, was photographed June 4 driving near Marsh Farm, his current home on the royal family’s Sandringham estate, with a purple mark visible from his right temple down toward his cheek. A source told the Daily Mail that the bruise was not a “cause for concern” and that there had been “no drama,” while The Times of London reported it was believed to be linked to a non-serious medical condition.

Article continues below advertisement

A Rare Appearance Becomes a Royal Talking Point

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The rare sighting sparked public scrutiny.
Source: MEGA

The rare sighting sparked public scrutiny.

“The public often seizes on ‘rare public appearances’ by royal family members when there’s a story that feels unfinished,” royal commentator Amanda Matta said.

Matta compared the reaction to the scrutiny Catherine, Princess of Wales, faced during her 2024 absence from public life while recovering from surgery, before revealing her cancer diagnosis.

“Any glimpse of Catherine as the public was inundated with theories about her whereabouts became ten times more potent,” Matta explained.

“Now, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is also on the receiving end of this extreme scrutiny due to the ongoing status of several investigations into his alleged misconduct,” Matta said. “The public seems to be hungry for any sign that he will be facing consequences, and seizing on every appearance and tidbit of news about him as a result.”

Article continues below advertisement

Property Questions Add Pressure

Image of Scrutiny extended to his daughters' living arrangements.
Source: MEGA

Scrutiny extended to his daughters' living arrangements.

The sighting came as a National Audit Office report revealed Andrew made money subletting three cottages on the Royal Lodge estate, where he lived rent-free for decades under a lease involving a nominal “peppercorn rent.” The report did not disclose how much income he received.

The review also found that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie live in rent-controlled palace properties paid for by King Charles through the Privy Purse. Neither daughter is accused of wrongdoing, but Matta said public curiosity now extends to them as well.

“That scrutiny and anticipation of consequence even extends to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who face no specific allegations of misdeeds but still find themselves the subject of rumor and speculation with every week that passes,” she said.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Life After Royal Lodge

Image of Commentators linked the attention to ongoing investigations.
Source: MEGA

Commentators linked the attention to ongoing investigations.

Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge in 2025 after renewed scrutiny of his ties to the late convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Image of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was evicted from the Royal Lodge following his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was evicted from the Royal Lodge following his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Police are investigating whether Andrew shared confidential trade information with Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy, and officials have said the inquiry may expand to include sexual misconduct allegations.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, questioned and released without charge.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.