Ex-Prince Andrew Might Be Evicted From New Wood Farm Home by Easter: 'The Longer He's There, the Comfier He Gets'

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Ex-Prince Andrew could be forced out of another home very soon. The former Duke of York, 66, was evicted from his Royal Lodge home last year by King Charles and was forced to move to The Firm's Sandringham Estate.

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The Former Duke of York Is Living at Wood Farm for the Time Being

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge last year.

Andrew's new permanent home on the Norfolk property will be Marsh Farm; however, he's currently lounging at the nearby Wood farm until renovations are completed. The disgraced ex-prince might be banished from Wood Farm even before restorations are done before the Easter holiday next month.

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Source: MEGA The former royal moved into Wood Farm in February.

"The royal family use Wood Farm a lot and the Easter holidays are coming up, so there may be wider extended members of the family that would want to pop up for a holiday, a free holiday, basically, and want to use Wood Farm," royal editor Matt Wilkinson explained on Hello!'s "A Right Royal Podcast." "So Andrew's got to get into Marsh Farm next door pretty sharpish. They've put the gates up, these big security gates outside. They've been working around the clock for the last couple of weeks," he continued.

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The Former Royal Was Arrested Last Month

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew lived at Royal Lodge since 2004.

"We were told that we were to expect Andrew to be into his new final exile by Easter, which is the first weekend in April [2026]. But I have a sneaking suspicion he could be in even before that, because they want Wood Farm back. You know, the longer he's there, the more comfy he gets," the expert went on. Andrew was arrested by British cops on February 19 at his new Norfolk abode on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released from police custody after 11 hours and has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing. He had lived at the Royal Lodge since 2004 alongside ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and moved into Wood Farm early last month.

Ex-Prince Andrew's New Home Is 'Shoebox-Sized'

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested by British cops on February 19 at his new Norfolk home.