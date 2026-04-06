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Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew Visited by Brother Edward as the Rest of the Royal Family 'Ignores' Him Post-Scandal

image and inset of prince Edward and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward recently visited his disgraced brother ex-Prince Andrew as the rest of the royal family continues to ignore him.

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April 6 2026, Published 11:49 a.m. ET

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Prince Edward recently visited disgraced brother ex-Prince Andrew at his new home at Sandringham Estate, an insider claims.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 62, stopped by Andrew's Norfolk abode to have a "quiet word" with him.

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Prince Edward Was the Only Royal Family Member to See Ex-Prince Andrew

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles evicted ex-Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge last year.

“Prince Edward was the first and only member of the royal family to visit," a source told The Sun earlier this month. "Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife who have stayed away."

The ex-Duke of York, 66, was evicted from his Windsor home last year by King Charles and was forced to officially move to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham property.

“Andrew has been dragging his heels. He could have moved by now, but has been reluctant. Edward has had a quiet word with his brother," the insider said, adding that Andrew was meant to move to Marsh Farm by Easter weekend.

“Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims," the insider added to The Sun, noting Edward "was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother was there."

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The Ex-Duke of York's Daughters Are Staying Away From Him

image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and her daughters are keeping their distance from ex-Prince Andrew.

Andrew is currently residing at the nearby Wood Farm until Marsh Farm is renovated and ready for him to officially move in.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had lived with him at the Royal Lodge since 2008 — but was also booted out of the home. Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, resided there with their parents during their childhood.

Andrew was arrested by Windsor cops on February 19 due to his involvement with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein,.

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The Firm attended Easter service together on April 5.

The Firm made their annual Easter walkabout appearance on April 5 after their church service at Windsor Castle, with the Ardent Productions founder attending with his son, James, 18.

Andrew and the York family did not attend the holiday outing.

Prince Edward Addressed His Brother's Scandals in February

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's links to Jeffrey Epstein have scandalized his reputation.

Edward broke his silence about his older brother's indiscretions in early February after over 3 million files from Epstein's vault were released by the DOJ.

"It’s really important to remember the victims," Edward said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai at the time. “And who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this."

Several emails showing correspondence between Epstein, Andrew and Ferguson, 66, were uncovered as part of the document drop.

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