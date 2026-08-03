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Marco Rubio Says Iran 'Never Faced a President' Like Donald Trump Because He 'Actually Takes Action'

marco rubio, donald trump
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio raved over Donald Trump while appearing on Lara Trump's show.

Aug. 3 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes the Iranian regime has "never faced a president like President Trump" because Donald Trump is a leader who "actually takes action.”

Rubio made these remarks during an interview on Trump’s daughter-in-law’s Fox News program My View With Lara Trump.

The former Florida senator argued that for 20 to 30 years, both the U.S. and the broader international community allowed Iran to get away with lying, breaking deals and tricking nations into agreements.

He credited recent U.S. military strikes for fundamentally altering the conflict's dynamic in what critics have called Donald's "forever war."

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Inside Donald Trump's Plans With Iran

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photo of Marco Rubio praised Donald Trump for taking action.
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubio praised Donald Trump for taking action.

According to Marco, removing Iran's conventional missile shield is the sole reason Tehran now appears willing to negotiate terms regarding denuclearization and the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before the president's flailing war with Iran shut it down.

Marco warned that if Iran refuses to finalize a deal, the U.S. maintains an extraordinary level of sanctions and is prepared to bring even more pressure to bear against the mullahs.

The interview aligns with a sudden shift in the conflict. Donald, mocked with his nickname TACO — Trump Always Chickens Out — recently ordered a temporary halt to planned U.S. military operations after Iran and other Middle Eastern nations requested a pause, claiming that the foundational parameters for a deal — including the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — had been agreed upon.

Iran has strongly rejected the narratives put forward by the POTUS and Marco, dismissing claims of direct breakthrough negotiations as "fake news" and "psychological warfare.”

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photo of Iran denied Donald;s claims that 'very friendly and productive' discussions were scheduled.
Source: MEGA

Iran denied Donald's claims that 'very friendly and productive' discussions were scheduled.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei and other high-ranking officials clarified that Tehran is not engaged in any direct or indirect talks with Washington to end the six-month conflict.

Iran denied Donald's claims that "very friendly and productive" discussions were scheduled to begin. Baghaei confirmed that Iran has no plans to host or send negotiating delegations to meet with U.S. officials.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the Trump administration is fabricating rumors of a peace deal to "escape the quagmire" of the ongoing war.

Officials claim the U.S. is trying to calm global markets and artificially reduce energy prices.

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photo of Some people believe Marco Rubio abandoned his beliefs to better align with Donald Trump's views.
Source: MEGA

Some people believe Marco Rubio abandoned his beliefs to better align with Donald Trump's views.

Critics, including traditional conservatives, Democrats, and political commentators, argue that Marco has sacrificed his core principles and pledged complete fealty to Donald to maintain political relevance.

During the 2016 Republican primary, Marco forcefully attacked the POTUS, calling him a "conman," "erratic" and unfit to control the nuclear codes.

Critics argued that completely reversing this stance to become a staunch loyalist represents a breach of political integrity.

photo of Marco Rubo is a possible contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.
Source: MEGA

Marco Rubo is a possible contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

Marco, who some view as a legitimate challenger to J.D. Vance for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, was traditionally known as a neoconservative hawk who strongly favored robust foreign alliances, U.S. intervention to support democracy, and free trade.

Critics point out that he adapted his views to align with Donald's "America First," more isolationist, and tariff-heavy agenda.

"No one has shrunk more in the Trump era than Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Once the avatar of a new, optimistic, inclusive conservatism, he has morphed into a compliant instrument of Donald Trump’s whims, abandoning his principles on trade, fiscal responsibility, and foreign policy in exchange for a pat on the head from the president,” wrote former Washington Post journalist Jennifer Rubin.

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