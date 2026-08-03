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Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes the Iranian regime has "never faced a president like President Trump" because Donald Trump is a leader who "actually takes action.” Rubio made these remarks during an interview on Trump’s daughter-in-law’s Fox News program My View With Lara Trump. The former Florida senator argued that for 20 to 30 years, both the U.S. and the broader international community allowed Iran to get away with lying, breaking deals and tricking nations into agreements. He credited recent U.S. military strikes for fundamentally altering the conflict's dynamic in what critics have called Donald's "forever war."

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Inside Donald Trump's Plans With Iran

Source: MEGA Marco Rubio praised Donald Trump for taking action.

According to Marco, removing Iran's conventional missile shield is the sole reason Tehran now appears willing to negotiate terms regarding denuclearization and the Strait of Hormuz, which was open before the president's flailing war with Iran shut it down. Marco warned that if Iran refuses to finalize a deal, the U.S. maintains an extraordinary level of sanctions and is prepared to bring even more pressure to bear against the mullahs. The interview aligns with a sudden shift in the conflict. Donald, mocked with his nickname TACO — Trump Always Chickens Out — recently ordered a temporary halt to planned U.S. military operations after Iran and other Middle Eastern nations requested a pause, claiming that the foundational parameters for a deal — including the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — had been agreed upon. Iran has strongly rejected the narratives put forward by the POTUS and Marco, dismissing claims of direct breakthrough negotiations as "fake news" and "psychological warfare.”

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Source: MEGA Iran denied Donald's claims that 'very friendly and productive' discussions were scheduled.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei and other high-ranking officials clarified that Tehran is not engaged in any direct or indirect talks with Washington to end the six-month conflict. Iran denied Donald's claims that "very friendly and productive" discussions were scheduled to begin. Baghaei confirmed that Iran has no plans to host or send negotiating delegations to meet with U.S. officials. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that the Trump administration is fabricating rumors of a peace deal to "escape the quagmire" of the ongoing war. Officials claim the U.S. is trying to calm global markets and artificially reduce energy prices.

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Source: MEGA Some people believe Marco Rubio abandoned his beliefs to better align with Donald Trump's views.

Critics, including traditional conservatives, Democrats, and political commentators, argue that Marco has sacrificed his core principles and pledged complete fealty to Donald to maintain political relevance. During the 2016 Republican primary, Marco forcefully attacked the POTUS, calling him a "conman," "erratic" and unfit to control the nuclear codes. Critics argued that completely reversing this stance to become a staunch loyalist represents a breach of political integrity.

Source: MEGA Marco Rubo is a possible contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.