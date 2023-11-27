Donald Trump 'Has to Be Controlled' With Gag Orders, Former Attorney Warns

Donald Trump hasn't been filtering himself for quite some time, especially when it comes to his legal cases, but according to Joyce Vance, a former United States attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, she made it clear that it's dangerous to keep letting the ex-president run his mouth going forward.

"I think the judges will decide to uphold the gag order. If Trump had shown the ability to restrain his behavior, perhaps they would consider whether the measure was necessary. But, as he continues to double down and inflict this kind of damage not just on individuals involved in the system but on the system itself, I think it's very likely we'll see the gag order sustained," Vance said on Sunday, November 26, while talking on MSNBC's American Voices With Alicia Menendez.