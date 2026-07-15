Todd Blanche Blasted for Caring More About Donald Trump Than Epstein Survivors

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Democratic Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) sent a letter accusing acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of prioritizing the protection of President Donald Trump’s reputation over providing transparency to survivors of Jeffrey Epstein. The sharp criticism arrived on Tuesday, July 14, just ahead of Blanche’s two-day confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The senators detailed that Blanche, Trump's former personal attorney, met in the White House Situation Room with other top advisers to strategize on minimizing the political damage to Trump regarding his past personal friendship with Epstein. During a May subcommittee hearing, Blanche explicitly promised he would "absolutely" meet with Epstein survivors. However, a group of 17 survivors stated that no such meeting ever occurred. The senators gave Blanche until July 28, 2026, to finalize a firm date for a face-to-face meeting with the survivors.

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Source: MEGA Todd Blanche allegedly strategized on minimizing political damage to Donald Trump over the Epstein files.

During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, July 15, Blanche was grilled extensively about his prior handling of the Epstein files as deputy attorney general. Survivors and lawmakers allege that under Blanche's leadership, the Justice Department's document rollout accidentally exposed the personal information (names, home addresses, and phone numbers) of victims, while heavily redacting the names of wealthy and powerful alleged abusers. Critics pointed out that Blanche allegedly blocked the release of a 69-page unredacted report from a secret DEA investigation into Epstein.

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Todd Blanche Defended DOJ's Handling of Epstein Files

Source: MEGA Sen. Dick Durbin pressed Todd Blanche to meet with 10 victims seated in the hearing room immediately.

When pressed during the hearing by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to meet with 10 victims seated in the hearing room immediately, Blanche explained that because legal counsel represents many survivors, ethical constraints prevent him from speaking with them directly, noting that he has met with their attorneys and encouraging victims to reach out to the FBI. Blanche repeatedly defended the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files, pushing back heavily against accusations that the administration has ignored the financier's victims. He emphasized that the Department of Justice is actively willing to pursue any individuals implicated in the file, saying, “There are no closed investigations. If we learn today, if we learn next week, if we learn next month that there's an individual that we can investigate, indict and prosecute out of the Epstein files, you better believe it we will.”

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Source: MEGA Todd Blanche was instrumental in moving Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to a new prison.

Blanche countered claims that the administration neglected survivors, stating they are open to speaking with victims and have already met with over 30 representatives of survivors, emphasizing a commitment to pursuing any involved parties. Furthermore, he laughably asserted that, regarding Epstein, this administration "has been more transparent than any past administration," including the Biden administration. Approximately 3 million pages of Epstein-related documents have not been publicly released by the Department of Justice. In late June, a federal judge ruled that the DOJ had improperly redacted sections of the released documents —such as blacking out the names of prominent senders/recipients and co-conspirators — ordering the department to turn over those unredacted files by July 2, 2026, or legally justify keeping them blacked out. That deadline passed. Advocacy groups like World Without Exploitation and a coalition of survivors have actively released public service announcements urging the Senate to completely reject Blanche's permanent confirmation as the nation's top law enforcement official. Before being appointed acting Attorney General, Blanche served as Trump's lead personal defense attorney, representing him in high-profile criminal cases, including the New York hush-money trial and the federal classified-documents case. Blanche was also instrumental in moving Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell to a cushy, Club Fed-style prison camp.

'You've Chosen Trump Over Truth'

Source: MEGA Thom Tillis and John Cornyn remain publicly undecided in appointing Todd Blanche as permanent Attorney General.