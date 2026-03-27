or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jason Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

'Disgusted' Jason and Maddie Duggar Are 'Shocked' Over Joseph's Arrest for Alleged Sexual Abuse: 'We Are Angered'

disgusted jason maddie duggar shocked joseph arrest
Source: MEGA; @jaseduggar/Instagram

Jason and Maddie Duggar spoke out after Joseph Duggar’s arrest on child s-- abuse charges.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 27 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Duggar is making it clear where he stands following his older brother’s shocking legal trouble.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, along with his wife, Maddie Duggar, spoke out after Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18 for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jason Duggar spoke out about his brother’s arrest.
Source: @jaseduggar/Instagram

Jason Duggar spoke out about his brother’s arrest.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"We, like many, have spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions," Jason and Maddie said in a joint statement shared via Instagram on March 26. "We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn't about how it's impacted our lives. Our hearts are burdened because a child's life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable."

They went on to describe the allegations as “something unthinkable.”

“We are angered by what has happened, and we pray God’s righteous hand and the court system will serve justice in the situation as deserved,” the statement continued.

"Maddie and I have always had a special place in our hearts for the vulnerable around us, and we will continue to do so," he shared. "To fathom that someone would abuse their authority to harass the innocent is vile."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jaseduggar/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

They also asked fans to “pray for the victim who has been brave enough to share what has happened.”

“We also ask that you pray for his family at this time, as his children must face the reality of losing a father that should have been a spiritual leader in their lives," they added. "We stand with innocent children. Always.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple said they feel shocked and disgusted over Joseph Duggar's arrest.
Source: MEGA

The couple said they feel shocked and disgusted over Joseph Duggar's arrest.

MORE ON:
Jason Duggar

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, more details about the case have come to light.

According to an affidavit filed by the Bay County Sheriff's Office and obtained by People, Joseph, 31, was arrested after he allegedly confessed to molesting the child during a phone call with the girl’s father and a detective.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Authorities said the case dates back to 2020.
Source: @jaseduggar/Instagram

Authorities said the case dates back to 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

He has since been charged with two counts of child s-- abuse tied to a 2020 incident involving a then-9-year-old girl vacationing with her family in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Authorities alleged the incident began when Joseph asked the girl to sit on his lap.

He then "also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket" as the vacation continued.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Joseph Duggar faces serious charges.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph Duggar faces serious charges.

Article continues below advertisement

"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," the Bay County Sheriff's Office stated.

"The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology," the office added.

The girl, who is now 14, later took part in a forensic interview as part of a report into past sexual abuse.

Her father also confronted Joseph about the alleged incidents, during which he "allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives," according to authorities.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.