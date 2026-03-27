'Disgusted' Jason and Maddie Duggar Are 'Shocked' Over Joseph's Arrest for Alleged Sexual Abuse: 'We Are Angered'
March 27 2026, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
Jason Duggar is making it clear where he stands following his older brother’s shocking legal trouble.
The 19 Kids and Counting alum, along with his wife, Maddie Duggar, spoke out after Joseph Duggar was arrested on March 18 for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 vacation in Florida.
"We, like many, have spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions," Jason and Maddie said in a joint statement shared via Instagram on March 26. "We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn't about how it's impacted our lives. Our hearts are burdened because a child's life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable."
They went on to describe the allegations as “something unthinkable.”
“We are angered by what has happened, and we pray God’s righteous hand and the court system will serve justice in the situation as deserved,” the statement continued.
"Maddie and I have always had a special place in our hearts for the vulnerable around us, and we will continue to do so," he shared. "To fathom that someone would abuse their authority to harass the innocent is vile."
They also asked fans to “pray for the victim who has been brave enough to share what has happened.”
“We also ask that you pray for his family at this time, as his children must face the reality of losing a father that should have been a spiritual leader in their lives," they added. "We stand with innocent children. Always.”
- Joseph Duggar Said Brother Josh's Sexual Abuse Crimes 'Broke My Heart' Years Before His Own Arrest on Child Molestation
- What's Happening With Joseph and Kendra Duggar? Everything to Know After Their Arrests
- Joseph Duggar Arrested After Accuser's Father Got Him to Confess on Phone Call With Police: Affidavit
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Meanwhile, more details about the case have come to light.
According to an affidavit filed by the Bay County Sheriff's Office and obtained by People, Joseph, 31, was arrested after he allegedly confessed to molesting the child during a phone call with the girl’s father and a detective.
He has since been charged with two counts of child s-- abuse tied to a 2020 incident involving a then-9-year-old girl vacationing with her family in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Authorities alleged the incident began when Joseph asked the girl to sit on his lap.
He then "also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket" as the vacation continued.
"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs," the Bay County Sheriff's Office stated.
"The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions and the incidents stopped after the apology," the office added.
The girl, who is now 14, later took part in a forensic interview as part of a report into past sexual abuse.
Her father also confronted Joseph about the alleged incidents, during which he "allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives," according to authorities.