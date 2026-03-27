'Disgusted' Jason and Maddie Duggar Are 'Shocked' Over Joseph's Arrest for Alleged Sexual Abuse: 'We Are Angered'

"We, like many, have spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions," Jason and Maddie said in a joint statement shared via Instagram on March 26. "We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn't about how it's impacted our lives. Our hearts are burdened because a child's life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable."

They went on to describe the allegations as “something unthinkable.”

“We are angered by what has happened, and we pray God’s righteous hand and the court system will serve justice in the situation as deserved,” the statement continued.

"Maddie and I have always had a special place in our hearts for the vulnerable around us, and we will continue to do so," he shared. "To fathom that someone would abuse their authority to harass the innocent is vile."