Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson Gives Birth to Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend: See the Sweet Photo
Skai Jackson is a new mama!
The star shared a cute photo of the newborn via Instagram on Sunday, January 26.
"Kasai 🧸🤎," she captioned the sweet photograph in which the tot was wearing cute pajamas.
Of course, people loved seeing the adorable picture.
One person wrote, "Congratulations baby girl💕💕💕💕," while another added, "Congratulations mommyyyyy🥹."
A third person stated, "Congratsssss🥹," while another said, "and he’s here!!! congrats mamas 🫂❤️."
In September 2024, rumors swirled that she was with child when she made headlines for a domestic battery arrest.
As OK! previously reported, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department claimed Jackson pushed her partner at Universal CityWalk, but she was not charged.
“Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding,” her rep told People.
"We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind," they added. "Skai looks forward to putting this behind her."
TMZ reported Jackson was engaged and expecting a child at the time.
On a TikTok Live shortly after the incident, Jackson ignored questions about her legal woes.
"Girl, what happened, you in jail?" one person wrote as Jackson continued to discuss her recent acting projects.
"She’s answering everything else except our questions," another user penned, accusing Jackson of creating "fake questions" so she could avoid the elephant in the room.
A few months later, the Disney Channel alum confirmed she was expecting.
“[I’m] embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects,” she told People. “My heart is so full!”
Jackson previously told the outlet she bonded with her mom, Kiya Cole, over motherhood.
"[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right,” she said in February 2023. “I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now.”
Jackson's baby daddy hasn't been confirmed, but it's believed to be Yerkky Yerkky.
Yerkky Yerkky recently seemingly shaded her late Jessie costar Cameron Boyce.
"Stop comparing me to a dead n----," Yerkky Yerkky told trolls associating him with Boyce — who died from a seizure in 2019 at age 20.
"What the f---?" he continued. "Y'all keep comparing to a n---- that's dead," Yerkky Yerkky said, referencing how people claimed he and Boyce have similarities.