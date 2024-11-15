or
Skai Jackson's Boyfriend Shades Her Late Costar Cameron Boyce After Pregnancy Announcement

Skai Jackson and her baby daddy have been a bit messy throughout their relationship.

Nov. 15 2024, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Fans are unhappy with Skai Jackson's boyfriend.

A man who goes by the name Yerkky Yerkky — believed to be Jackson's baby daddy and romantic partner — is under fire after appearing to shade the Jessie actress' late costar Cameron Boyce following news the 22-year-old is pregnant with her first child.

During a recent Facebook Live, Yerkky Yerkky seemingly dissed Boyce — who died from a seizure in 2019 at age 20 — by demanding haters "stop comparing me to a dead n----."

"What the f---?" he questioned. "Y'all keeping comparing to a n---- that's dead," the content creator complained after fans seemed to think he and Boyce had similar facial features.

After Yerkky Yerkky's comments circulated online, supporters of the late Disney Channel star quickly jumped to his defense, with one fan writing: "O h--- nahh we don’t play about Cameron Boyce at all."

"Don’t you ever disrespect Cameron Boyce!!!" a second person ridiculed.

Jackson's boyfriend was also in the hot seat earlier this week after a post uploaded to his Facebook profile read: "I'm salty I got this Disney Channel chick pregnant."

The child star — who was arrested for domestic battery in August after an altercation with her boyfriend but ultimately wasn't charged — quickly shut down the situation, writing via Instagram, "his page was hacked! He never said this. End of story."

Jackson's mom, Kiya Cole, also chimed in, insisting: "HE NEVER SAID THIS!!!! Stop being messy."

The Bunk'd actress confirmed to People on Tuesday, November 12, that she was pregnant with her first child.

"I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!" Jackson gushed, referencing her upcoming starring role in The Man in the White Van, which hits theaters on Friday, December 13.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Jackson's baby bump was put on full display as she walked alongside her supportive mom while wearing a cropped white shirt and low-rise blue jeans.

Jackson credited her mother for helping her become successful during a February 2023 interview with People.

"[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right," she acknowledged at the time. "I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now."

This past April, Jackson told E! News of her mother: "She's always kept me humble. I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong."

