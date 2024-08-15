Skai Jackson Ignores Fan Questions About Domestic Battery Arrest During TikTok Live
It seems Skai Jackson is acting like her domestic battery arrest never happened.
The Disney Channel star returned to social media for the first time since she was taken into police custody on Friday, August 9, however, she failed to address her recent legal woes.
Jackson held a TikTok Live on Wednesday, August 14, allowing for fans to flood the interactive, comments section with questions about her arrest and citation for misdemeanor battery.
"Girl, what happened you and jail?" one of the many questions from TikTok users read, however, the Jessie actress opted instead to go into detail about an upcoming project she just finished filming.
After it became apparent Jackson was completely dodging all comments regarding her arrest, one annoyed viewer accused the 22-year-old of making up "fake questions" so she could avoid the elephant in the room.
"She’s answering everything else except our questions," the person declared.
Jackson was also active on Instagram on Wednesday, similarly paying no attention to her recent arrest while uploading an Instagram Story linked to her Snapchat profile and sharing a selfie from her car.
The Bunk'd star's social media spree comes less than one week after she found herself in legal trouble after a domestic altercation with her boyfriend.
Jackson and her man were at University CityWalk in Hollywood, Calif., when security spotted the couple arguing and noticed the Sheroes actress allegedly push her boyfriend more than once, according to a rep for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Security eventually made the decision to call police after detaining the duo until authorities could review surveillance footage.
The tapes allegedly proved Jackson had shoved her boyfriend twice, causing cops to arrest her for misdemeanor domestic battery. She was released a few hours later and the L.A. County District Attorney's office is reviewing charges to see if they were justified.
At the time of the arrest, Jackson and her boyfriend vehemently denied getting into a physical altercation — attempting to prove their point by revealing they were apparently engaged and expecting their first child together.
If their claims are true, Jackson also failed to address her shocking pregnancy revelation and apparent engagement.
Not much is known about The Watsons Go To Birmingham star's boyfriend, as she keeps the majority of their relationship off of social media aside from a few occasional pictures shared to Snapchat.
Jackson previously explained her approach when it comes to social media during an exclusive chat with OK!.
"You kind of have to use it when you have things to promote. So I did it, and it was something that was hard for me to adjust to because I was never really used to people commenting on things that I made. It was hard. I'm such a private person as well, so you have to remember to post on Instagram. It's a nerve-wracking thing to think about, but I'm definitely used to it now. It's honestly another full-time job!" she explained.