OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Justin Timberlake
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Justin Timberlake Arrested After Driving While Intoxicated in the Hamptons

justin timberlake arrested driving while intoxicated hamptons custody
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 18 2024, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Justin Timberlake found himself behind bars after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed the news on Tuesday, June 18, when they revealed the former *NSYNC frontman was in police custody, with an arrangement scheduled within the same day, a news publication reported.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake arrested driving while intoxicated hamptons custody
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.

No further details have been provided about the arrest at this time, however, a spokesman for the police department confirmed the individual was Timberlake.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer was reportedly having dinner at the America Hotel in Sag Harbor before leaving the restaurant when he attempted to drive to his friend’s house, a source spilled to a second news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake arrested driving while intoxicated hamptons custody
Source: MEGA

The singer was taken into police custody in the Hamptons.

Article continues below advertisement

While on his way, Timberlake was pulled over and arrested for driving while intoxicated or impaired.

"Nobody was hurt," the insider assured. "He will be arraigned in about an hour."

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake arrested driving while intoxicated hamptons custody
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake was on his way to his friend’s house after dining at the America Hotel in Sag Harbor.

Article continues below advertisement

Timberlake's shocking arrest comes just two days after the dad-of-two celebrated Father's Day, marking the occasion with a sweet tribute for his two kids — Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 — whom he shares with his wife, Jessica Biel.

"My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall," the Friends With Benefits actor expressed in the caption of a post featuring two photos of Timberlake with his sons.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake
Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake arrested driving while intoxicated hamptons custody
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake shares two sons with his wife, Jessica Biel.

Article continues below advertisement

The message continued: "And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."

"Now… for today: Let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. ⛳️," Timberlake quipped. "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you! 🫡."

Article continues below advertisement

Timberlake's arrest is the latest tough blow for the "Mirrors" hitmaker within the past year.

The 43-year-old has faced loads of criticism ever since his 2002 breakup from Britney Spears resurfaced following the release of her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears unveiled shocking secrets about her romantic past with the Prince of Pop — including an abortion she had during their relationship and allegations of Timberlake cheating.

The hatred against Timberlake in recent months reportedly caused a bit of tension between him and Biel, however, she has appeared to stick by her husband's side regardless of his rocky past.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Newsday spoke to the Sag Harbor Police Department to confirm Timberlake's arrest, while People spoke to a source for further details.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.