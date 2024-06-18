Justin Timberlake Arrested After Driving While Intoxicated in the Hamptons
Justin Timberlake found himself behind bars after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.
The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed the news on Tuesday, June 18, when they revealed the former *NSYNC frontman was in police custody, with an arrangement scheduled within the same day, a news publication reported.
No further details have been provided about the arrest at this time, however, a spokesman for the police department confirmed the individual was Timberlake.
The “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer was reportedly having dinner at the America Hotel in Sag Harbor before leaving the restaurant when he attempted to drive to his friend’s house, a source spilled to a second news outlet.
While on his way, Timberlake was pulled over and arrested for driving while intoxicated or impaired.
"Nobody was hurt," the insider assured. "He will be arraigned in about an hour."
Timberlake's shocking arrest comes just two days after the dad-of-two celebrated Father's Day, marking the occasion with a sweet tribute for his two kids — Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3 — whom he shares with his wife, Jessica Biel.
"My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall," the Friends With Benefits actor expressed in the caption of a post featuring two photos of Timberlake with his sons.
The message continued: "And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose."
"Now… for today: Let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open. ⛳️," Timberlake quipped. "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you! 🫡."
Timberlake's arrest is the latest tough blow for the "Mirrors" hitmaker within the past year.
The 43-year-old has faced loads of criticism ever since his 2002 breakup from Britney Spears resurfaced following the release of her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023.
Spears unveiled shocking secrets about her romantic past with the Prince of Pop — including an abortion she had during their relationship and allegations of Timberlake cheating.
The hatred against Timberlake in recent months reportedly caused a bit of tension between him and Biel, however, she has appeared to stick by her husband's side regardless of his rocky past.
Newsday spoke to the Sag Harbor Police Department to confirm Timberlake's arrest, while People spoke to a source for further details.