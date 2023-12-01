Disney Star Karan Brar Was on a 'Downward Spiral' After Death of Pal Cameron Boyce in 2019, Got Drunk Every Night in Order to Cope

The first people he shared his truth with were best friends and roommates Sophie Reynolds and the late Cameron Boyce. Brar described that he let the news slip when he was drunk and vomiting in the toilet at the trio’s place.

“The moment the words left my mouth, I regretted it. I could barely see straight, but I ended up trying to do some damage control anyway,” he confessed. “The best thing I could think of came stumbling out of my mouth: ‘If you guys want me to move out I can. Just give me two weeks to figure it out...’”