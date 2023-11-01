Beyoncé 'Gets Really Mean' During Concert Costume Changes, Mom Tina Knowles Jokes: 'She Don't Play!'
Beyoncé knows she's boss!
The superstar singer's mother, Tina Knowles, jokingly admitted her daughter's feisty side comes out during her incredibly fast costume changes at her concerts.
"We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there,' and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore," Tina comedically revealed during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, October 31, episode of "Sherri," hosted by The View's former panelist Sherri Shepherd.
Beyoncé's record-breaking Renaissance World Tour recently came to an end, and the ninth concert tour was her highest-grossing one to date.
"We'd laugh because she used to do 'Flaws and All.' She would say, 'I’m a [b----] in the morning,' and I’ll be like, 'And the evening too!'" the "Single Ladies" singer's mother quipped in reference to Beyoncé's 2007 hit R&B song.
After she wraps up her performance for the night, Tina said her daughter will "be like, 'Mama, I’m so sorry,' and I’m like, 'I know.' Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like, 'She crying because she know she just said some crazy stuff to us.'"
"But that’s the heat of the moment, because you’re trying to get your shoes on, and everybody’s waiting, and if somebody’s messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show," Tina continued, noting, "so, I understand it."
Beyoncé tension-filled costume changes happened frequently throughout her shows, as the world tour featured more than 600 costumes throughout the months-long span of concerts.
"She still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn’t worn, but every night she did at least four to five new costumes," Tina detailed.
After Tina made the hilarious revelations about her daughter's behind-the-scenes attitude, the 69-year-old took to Instagram to reiterate that her confessions came from a place of love.
"You know, I'm gonna get in trouble when she sees this," Tina quipped after poking fun at Beyoncé. "So I would just clarify that she is not the only one fussing we all are.
"But it's all love after she hits that stage and looks fabulous. Quick change is not a place for people with sensitive temperaments. You have to be gangsta!!! ❤️❤️."
"Also don't misunderstand, let me clarify! She would not be crying because she got on our case, because we were screwing up. I was joking that when she was singing 'Flaws and All,' she would cry on the song. My joke was that it was because she had been mean to us, but that was just a joke people," Tina insisted.
"She don't play when it comes to her shows! She is a perfectionist, because she feels like she and her fans deserve the best. You have to have your stuff together to work for her? She is a boss at all times and will not hesitate to get in your stuff if you mess up. ❤️❤️," she concluded of her 32-time Grammy-winning daughter.