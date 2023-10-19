Beyoncé and Husband Jay-Z Spotted on Rare Intimate Date Night in Los Angeles: 'They Seemed Very Happy'
Beyoncé and Jay-Z always put their “Love on Top!”
The iconic husband and wife duo proved their 15-year marriage is still going strong, as they were spotted on an intimate date night together on Monday, October 19.
The “Single Ladies” singer and her longtime lover spent their evening at one of their favorite Los Angeles restaurant’s Mother Wolf — where they frequently enjoy a meal in the eatery’s private back room.
"They seemed very happy and were having a great time together," an eyewitness revealed to a news publication of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s romantic evening at the Roman-inspired restaurant, best known for their pizzas, antipastis and homemade pasta dishes.
The date night was a rare public outing for the couple — who tied the knot in 2008 and share three children, Blue Ivy, 11, as well as 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.
The pair first met in 2000, when the brunette beauty was still part of Destiny’s Child, and started dating one year later.
Perhaps Beyoncé has a bit more time on her hands now that she’s wrapped up her Renaissance World Tour — which her eldest daughter heartwarmingly starred as one of her backup dancers for.
Fans who missed out on seeing Beyoncé perform live, or simply want to relive the unforgettable moment, will soon be able to watch her upcoming concert movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, hitting theaters on December 1.
Beyoncé’s film and world tour might seem like competition for fellow superstar Taylor Swift — who has been traveling around for her record-breaking Eras Tour and also produced a concert movie, which recently hit theaters on Friday, October 13 — though the top female artists have outspokenly supported one another.
The “Crazy in Love” hitmaker even attended the Wednesday night, October 11, premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which prompted a sweet post of gratitude from Swift herself.
"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹," Swift wrote in a loving Instagram post — which featured a Boomerang video of her and Beyoncé eating popcorn together inside of the movie theater.
People spoke to an eyewitness about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's date night.