Beyoncé and Husband Jay-Z Spotted on Rare Intimate Date Night in Los Angeles: 'They Seemed Very Happy'

The “Single Ladies” singer and her longtime lover spent their evening at one of their favorite Los Angeles restaurant’s Mother Wolf — where they frequently enjoy a meal in the eatery’s private back room.

"They seemed very happy and were having a great time together," an eyewitness revealed to a news publication of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s romantic evening at the Roman-inspired restaurant, best known for their pizzas, antipastis and homemade pasta dishes.