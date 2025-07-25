or
Does Jenna Bush Hager Regret Getting a Bob? Host Reflects on the Big Chop

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager seems to still have doubts about her bob haircut.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET

Jenna Bush Hager doesn't seem enthused by her new bob.

During a Thursday, July 24, interview, the TODAY With Jenna & Friends host, 43, addressed whether she plans to keep her strands at shoulder length.

Image of Jenna Bush Hager is already thinking about when her bob is going to grow out.
Source: TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager is already thinking about when her bob is going to grow out.

"Am I keeping the bob? As of now, there’s no way not to keep the bob because it won’t grow that fast," she quipped. "But I do like it. I like it a lot more than I thought I would."

Jenna Bush Hager's Live Bob Haircut

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager got her hair cut on live TV.

The mom-of-three was inspired by Bibb's signature blonde hairdo. The White Lotus star joined her on the June 16 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends for a live haircut by her own stylist, Chris McMillan.

"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!" Bibb explained.

Bush Hager seemed terrified when sitting down in front of a mirror for the "blunt haircut."

"Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!" she exclaimed, noticing fans outside the window shaking their heads.

The actress cheered on her friend throughout the process so that she didn't chicken out.

"You are such a bada--. You're so cool. You're so cool. I love this," she gushed.

jenna bush hager

Image of Jenna Bush Hager cut her hair to look like Leslie Bibb.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager cut her hair to look like Leslie Bibb.

Her encouragement didn't seem to make a dent, as the host continued to freak out over how short her hair was getting.

"Woah, that's so short! Is it going to be that short the whole way?" she asked, then attempted to calm herself down. "Chill out. Take a deep breath."

Bush Hager debuted her new look the following day and admitted she felt "a little strange" copying Bibb. She likened her behavior to the movie Single White Female and remained hesitant, even though the big chop was already complete.

"You don’t look strange. You look s--- and powerful and glamorous," Bibb reassured her.

Jenna Bush Hager Might Get Bangs Next

Image of Jenna Bush Hager's bob haircut went viral.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager's bob haircut went viral.

Although the future of the bob is in question, Bush Hager does have another idea in mind for her next salon visit. During the Tuesday, June 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, she joked about getting bangs to match robot doll M3GAN.

"I just want to talk to you about your options, because you now are in a world where you and Leslie Bibb, 'Leslie Bob,' have options. You could do a bang," guest star from M3GAN 2.0 Allison Williams said.

"If I did bangs like M3GAN, would I act like M3GAN, because if that's the case, I don't know if I'm into it," Bush Hager inquired.

Despite her initial worries, she eventually agreed that "M3GAN looks great."

