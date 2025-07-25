Does Jenna Bush Hager Regret Getting a Bob? Host Reflects on the Big Chop
Jenna Bush Hager doesn't seem enthused by her new bob.
During a Thursday, July 24, interview, the TODAY With Jenna & Friends host, 43, addressed whether she plans to keep her strands at shoulder length.
"Am I keeping the bob? As of now, there’s no way not to keep the bob because it won’t grow that fast," she quipped. "But I do like it. I like it a lot more than I thought I would."
Jenna Bush Hager's Live Bob Haircut
The mom-of-three was inspired by Bibb's signature blonde hairdo. The White Lotus star joined her on the June 16 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends for a live haircut by her own stylist, Chris McMillan.
"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!" Bibb explained.
Bush Hager seemed terrified when sitting down in front of a mirror for the "blunt haircut."
"Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!" she exclaimed, noticing fans outside the window shaking their heads.
The actress cheered on her friend throughout the process so that she didn't chicken out.
"You are such a bada--. You're so cool. You're so cool. I love this," she gushed.
- Savannah Guthrie 'Fights' Jenna Bush Hager on Being an 'Elder Millennial': 'Look in the Dictionary'
- Jenna Bush Hager Lusts Over Husband Henry's Body After Insulting His Abs: 'He Has a Very Nice Butt'
- Jenna Bush Hager Insists She and Hoda Kotb Don't Want Their Stylist to 'Go Anywhere' After Fans Urge Them to 'Fire Her'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her encouragement didn't seem to make a dent, as the host continued to freak out over how short her hair was getting.
"Woah, that's so short! Is it going to be that short the whole way?" she asked, then attempted to calm herself down. "Chill out. Take a deep breath."
Bush Hager debuted her new look the following day and admitted she felt "a little strange" copying Bibb. She likened her behavior to the movie Single White Female and remained hesitant, even though the big chop was already complete.
"You don’t look strange. You look s--- and powerful and glamorous," Bibb reassured her.
Jenna Bush Hager Might Get Bangs Next
Although the future of the bob is in question, Bush Hager does have another idea in mind for her next salon visit. During the Tuesday, June 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, she joked about getting bangs to match robot doll M3GAN.
"I just want to talk to you about your options, because you now are in a world where you and Leslie Bibb, 'Leslie Bob,' have options. You could do a bang," guest star from M3GAN 2.0 Allison Williams said.
"If I did bangs like M3GAN, would I act like M3GAN, because if that's the case, I don't know if I'm into it," Bush Hager inquired.
Despite her initial worries, she eventually agreed that "M3GAN looks great."