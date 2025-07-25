Does Jenna Bush Hager Regret Getting a Bob? Host Reflects on the Big Chop

The mom-of-three was inspired by Bibb's signature blonde hairdo. The White Lotus star joined her on the June 16 episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends for a live haircut by her own stylist, Chris McMillan.

"When I was here back in March, Jenna vowed to get on board with the bob, and today is the day!" Bibb explained.

Bush Hager seemed terrified when sitting down in front of a mirror for the "blunt haircut."

"Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!" she exclaimed, noticing fans outside the window shaking their heads.

The actress cheered on her friend throughout the process so that she didn't chicken out.

"You are such a bada--. You're so cool. You're so cool. I love this," she gushed.