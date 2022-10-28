OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Shutting Him Down? Kim Kardashian 'Doesn't Want Anything Serious' With Ex Pete Davidson Despite Texting Him 'All The Time'

kim pete pp mega
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 28 2022, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Just friends? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly talk "all the time" following their August split, but according to an insider, the 42-year-old isn't entertaining thoughts of rekindling their romance.

Article continues below advertisement
does kim kardashian want relationship pete davidson
Source: mega

"They do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot," a source spilled of the former couple's current relationship status. "He's holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her."

However, the source explained that Kardashian believes her life is just "too messy now," and she "doesn't want anything serious" despite the Saturday Night Live alum holding out hope for a romantic reconciliation.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian visited pete davidson new york hotel source
Source: mega

"She doesn't want to string him along," the source added. "She doesn't want to do that and give him hope there's a chance when she knows there's not."

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled the reality star and the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor may have been considering sparking up a new romance after Kardashian was spotted spending time with him in the Big Apple.

"Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island," a source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
pete davidson to quit saturday night live
Source: mega

This comes as the mother-of-four is currently dealing with the fallout from her famous ex Kanye West's horrific anti-Semitic rants that lost him several brand deals and allegedly plummeted his net worth from over $1 billion to around $400 million in a matter of days.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

And while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been trying to keep a low profile and distance herself from the drama, she did release a statement slamming the "Gold Digger" rapper for his offensive social media posts.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote on Monday, October 24. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

The source spoke with The Sun regarding Kardashian and Davidson's current relationship status.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.