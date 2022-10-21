Rekindling Romance? Kim Kardashian Spotted Sneaking Out Of New York Hotel After Visiting With Pete Davidson: Source
Could Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson be giving their whirlwind romance another shot? According to a source, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was spotted spending time with her ex-boyfriend in the Big Apple months after they called it quits.
"Pete visited Kim at her room and the next day Kim was seen sneaking out a back entrance of the hotel in a disguise and hopped in a waiting Escalade to visit Pete on Staten Island," a source spilled.
As OK! previously reported, the former lovebirds first sparked rumors of romance last October following Kardashian's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. However, after spending nearly nine months together as a couple, the two made the decision to part ways in August, as reports surfaced that Davidson was too "needy" and wanted a long-term commitment from the mother-of-four.
"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider spilled at the time, "but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Another source claimed the decision could have been partially influenced by the Big Time Adolescence actor's family, who were said to be "celebrating" the breakup. The source added that both Davidson's mom and sister "really hated Kim" and did not support their relationship.
Following their split, insiders dished that the 28-year-old doing everything he could to "save the relationship" and get Kardashian back.
"He is begging Kim to give him another chance and has even contacted her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters to ask for their help," the insider noted. "Pete is convinced that he can win Kim back. Remember, no one thought someone like Pete would ever date someone like Kim in the first place, but he did. Now he is going to win her back."