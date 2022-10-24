Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence After Ex Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kim Kardashian broke her silence after her ex-husband Kanye West made several anti-semitic comments on social media and in interviews.
"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," the reality star tweeted on Monday, October 24.
West's harmful rhetoric has resulted in high-profile companies — including JP Morgan Chase — burning a bridge with the star. On Friday, October 21, Balenciaga — a brand that has become synonymous with both West and Kardashian — ended their relationship with the footwear designer.
Aside from Balenciaga, the "Bound 2" singer's talent agency, CAA, announced on October 24 that they would no longer represent the billionaire.
Though West's peers attempted to hold him accountable for his hurtful remarks, the rapper doubled down on his statements.
After sparking national outrage for wearing a "White Lives Matter" hoodie, the self-proclaimed genius continued to spew bigotry via the internet days after wearing it at his Paris Fashion Week show. On Monday, October 10, West vowed to go "death con 3 on Jewish people.” The father-of-four then claimed, “Black people are actually Jew also.”
As OK! previously reported, West stood by his remarks during an interview. "They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out," he insisted on the Sunday, October 16, episode of "Drink Champs" podcast. "This s**t lit. I’m lit, right? I’m lit. I’m lit, you know what I’m saying?"
West later chatted with N.O.R.E about JP Morgan Chase's request for him to remove his money from their bank. "I put $140 million into JPMorgan, and they treated me like s**t," he told the podcast host. "So if JPMorgan Chase is treating me like that, how they treating the rest of y’all? I am outraged."
While the producer continues to lose his professional contacts, critics continue to push Adidas to end its partnership with West.
One social media user shared, "Here's the deal: Kanye West was kicked off several social media sites for several reasons, including disparaging and threatening America's Jewish population. If he's the kind of person @adidas chooses to represent their brand, we need to respond accordingly. Boycott Adidas NOW."