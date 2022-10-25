Kim Kardashian Enjoys A Spooky Night Out With Kids After Standing Against Kanye West's Anti-Semitism
Kim Kardashian's not a regular mom... she's a cool one!
The 42-year-old took her four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — for a fun Halloween night out on Monday, October 24.
Kardashian shared highlights from the spooky celebration on her Instagram Story, with the caption "Night Of The Jack" written over one of the photos.
KIM KARDASHIAN & IVANKA TRUMP ENJOY 3-HOUR DINNER IN LOS ANGELES
As the family walked around a beautifully lit area of trees and festive decorations, the mother-of-four snapped adorable photos of Saint, who sported a pair of red devil ears and posed beside a "L.A." carved pumpkin.
Another image portrayed the blonde bombshell and her son holding up a peace sign as her daughter snapped a picture of the scenery.
KIM KARDASHIAN'S LAVISH LAS VEGAS BIRTHDAY BASH CANCELED AFTER DANGEROUS WEATHER CONDITIONS CUT TRIP SHORT
For the special evening, the fashionable family stepped out in matching cozy and casual attire: The Kardashians star wore a full black ensemble — featuring a puffer jacket, hooded sweat set and sneakers — while her kids styled the same jacket and similar onyx couture.
The festive activities come after Kardashian slammed her ex-husband Kanye West for his recent anti-Semitic remarks.
"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," the SKIMS founder wrote in a social media statement on Monday, October 24. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."
The "Heartless" rapper's ex-wife isn't the only public figure to rally against the 45-year-old, as Balenciaga, Adidas, JP Morgan Chase, CAA talent agency and other renowned labels have cut all partnerships and ties with him as well.
As OK! previously reported, West's friends believe he is in the midst of another psychiatric episode, however, Kardashian and numerous other celebrities refuse to allow his supposed mental health issues excuse his hateful speech against the Jewish religion.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," West tweeted on Saturday, October 8. "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic]."
He continued his cruel rhetoric one week later, stating, "They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out. This s**t lit. I’m lit, right? I’m lit. I’m lit, you know what I’m saying?"