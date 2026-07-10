Does Mitch McConnell Have a Wife? The Ailing Senator's Marriages Explained

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Senator Mitch McConnell's health has sparked renewed concern following his hospitalization in June. After the unsubstantiated "brain dead" claims surfaced, a source told NewsNation that McConnell is "alive" and "not brain dead." Per the insider, he remains hospitalized and is undergoing rehab for an undisclosed condition. With few details released about his health, public interest has increasingly turned to his personal life — particularly his current marriage.

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Is Mitch McConnell Married?

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on June 14.

McConnell has been married to his wife, Elaine Chao, since 1993. According to The New York Times, the former Senate majority leader became friends with Stuart Bloch, who later invited him to a dinner with his wife, Julia Chang, and Chao. Although McConnell and Chao's chemistry was not apparent at first, they soon developed a romantic relationship and eventually got married. They tied the knot at a chapel on Capitol Hill on February 6, 1993, a date that is especially meaningful to both of them. "My wife Elaine and I got married on President [Ronald] Reagan's birthday, February 6th. It's probably not the most romantic thing to admit, but Reagan meant a great deal to both of us," he explained in the speech announcing his resignation as Senate majority leader in 2021. Before Chao, McConnell was married to his first wife, Sherrill Redmon, from 1968 to 1980.

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When Did Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao Get Married?

Source: MEGA Laura Loomer said a 'high-level White House source' claimed Mitch McConnell is brain dead.

McConnell welcomed three daughters — Elly, Claire and Porter — during his marriage to Redmon. However, he does not have children with Chao, despite her being family-oriented. "I try not to have too many regrets," she told CNN of their decision not to expand their family. "But I will say to young women, you know, when in my generation, we were taught that we can have it all. And so it was thought, well, you have a career. And then you would, you know, have your family and, well, there'd be no problem. Well, it doesn't work like that." Chao explained, "So I try to counsel young women that they will have to be, regardless as to whether they want it or not, there are tradeoffs and sacrifices in life. And it's important to know when those points occur because it would be a regret if you didn't know you were making that tradeoff and it happened. And there was no chance to go back."

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Is Elaine Chao a Politician?

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell is a father-of-three.

Chao has also worked in politics — but primarily as a government official. She made history as the first Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander to be appointed to a presidential Cabinet. She served as secretary of labor under former President George W. Bush and later as transportation secretary under President Donald Trump, making her the longest-serving Cabinet secretary since World War II, per United Way. "When I entered the workforce, there were not many women, nor many Asian Americans. So I have pretty much been the 'first' in every job I've ever had," Chao shared during an appearance on the "Women to Watch" podcast. "But being different has also given me a different perspective, an outsider perspective which makes me a more compassionate, empathetic, stronger leader." Chao does not currently hold a government position.

What Has Elaine Chao Said About Mitch McConnell's Health and Hospitalization?

Source: MEGA A spokesperson for Mitch McConnell repeated an earlier update about his condition.