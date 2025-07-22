Meet Dog the Bounty Hunter's Kids: All About His 13 Children and 2 Stepsons
Christopher Hecht
Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, and Debbie White welcomed their first child, Christopher Hecht, in 1972.
After his biological mother allegedly died by suicide, Gloria and Keith Hecht adopted Christopher when he was 5.
In 2008, Christopher was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and crimes against an at-risk adult following an argument outside a bar in Pueblo's Historic Union Avenue District, The Pueblo Chieftain reported. He had another brush with the law after a menacing arrest, which prompted him to be sentenced to three years in prison in Colorado in 2021.
In an interview with The Sun, Gloria accused Dog of cruelly "abandoning" Christopher, who reportedly "starved for male attention" growing up. The patriarch reportedly reached out to his first child when he was 19.
"When he learned Duane was his father, he was ecstatic. They started a relationship," said Gloria. "Beth [Chapman] didn't get along with Chris because he was a few years younger than her. She did not treat Chris good and they did not like each other at all. He was totally singled out when Beth was alive. He was not a nice person to Chris after that."
Still, Christopher was not invited to appear in the A&E reality shows alongside his siblings, leaving him "hurt."
Despite receiving such treatment, Christopher reportedly still "yearns" for his father.
Duane Lee II
Duane Lee II, the first child of Dog and his then-wife, La Fonda Sue Darnall, was born in 1973.
He has followed in his father's footsteps, appearing in shows such as Dog: The Family Speaks, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Celebrity Family Feud.
Leland Blane
A year prior to Dog and La Fonda Sue's split, the pair welcomed their second child, Leland Blane, in 1976. Like his siblings, he also appeared on Dog the Bounty Hunter but left in 2012.
Leland is also not a stranger to legal troubles, having been arrested in Hawaii alongside his father in 2006.
Zebadiah
In 1980, Dog's fourth child, Zebadiah, was born. However, the baby — whom he welcomed with his second wife, Ann Tegnell — tragically died one month after his birth.
Wesley
Dog and Ann had their second baby, Wesley, in 1980, years before they split.
In an interview with Business Insider, Wesley said he "did not want to be the kid that didn't have a dad, didn't have a mom, that was abused."
"So I just started telling that story over and over in the mirror. It was as simple as that," he shared.
James Robert
Dog and Ann welcomed their son James Robert in 1982.
Despite the patriarch's popularity, James Robert has been keeping his life out of the spotlight.
Barbara Katie
Dog and his third wife, Lyssa Rae, welcomed Barbara Katie in 1982.
In 2006, the mom-of-one died following a car accident at the age of 23.
"There is no clue as to why they left the roadway," Trooper Jeremy Stone said of the fatal accident. "There are absolutely no skid marks on the road. They just went off the road, hit an embankment and launched."
Tucker Dee
Dog and Lyssa expanded their brood with the birth of Tucker Dee in 1983.
Lyssa Rae
In 1987, the bounty hunter and Lyssa had their daughter, Lyssa Rae.
The former bondswoman, who gave birth to her first child days after her 15th birthday in 2002, was initially married to Brahman "Bo" Galanti. She later remarried and exchanged vows with her partner, Leiana Evensen, in June 2022.
Bonnie Joanne
Bonnie Joanne — Dog's daughter with his fourth wife, Beth Chapman — was born in 1998.
While the 72-year-old TV personality popped the question to Francie Frane just 10 months after Beth's death in June 2019, Bonnie defended her father in a lengthy Instagram post.
"My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It's been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following. My father deserves to be happy," Bonnie said.
She added, "He's still got my mother's name on his chest. He'll never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace... Life has never been easy for my dad, but love is something that comes naturally to him."
But in July 2023, Bonnie slammed her father over the remarks he made about transgender star Dylan Mulvaney and the LGBTQ+ community. She also criticized him for the "abhorrent" things he said about Lyssa, who is married to a woman.
"I have personally apologized to my sister, Lyssa, for our father's words, and I extend that apology publicly as well. Despite our differences, I am deeply sorry that our father publicly disrespected you and your relationship," she wrote on Instagram. "These comments are precisely why I distanced myself, as hearing them in our family home from my now stepmother was the breaking point."
Bonnie concluded the post by apologizing to Dylan on Dog's behalf.
Garry
Dog and Beth expanded their family when they welcomed Garry in 2001.
In addition to sharing posts about hunting and traveling, Garry also often posts tributes for his mother.
"5 years today. Not a day goes by I don't miss you momma," he shared in June 2024.
Garry wrote another heartfelt message to mark the sixth anniversary of Beth's death, which read, "You were taken from me by cancer, and not a day has passed without feeling that hole you left behind. I still hear your voice in the quiet moments, still reach for the phone when something good or bad happens."
"You were the one who held everything together, and even now, I catch myself trying to live in a way that would make you proud. You were the best momma I could have ever asked for," Garry added. "I miss you more than words can carry, but your strength still guides me, and your love hasn't faded one bit. Love you momma."
Cecily
Cecily, now 32, was born in 1993. She was adopted by Dog after he married Beth in 2006.
Jon
In June 2023, Dog revealed he "discovered" he has another son named Jon.
"For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life. But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning," he wrote in the caption.
Dog added, "The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON."
Dog the Bounty Hunter's 2 Stepsons
Dog welcomed Francie's two sons from a previous marriage to his family after their 2021 wedding.
One of the stepsons — Gregory Zecca — recently made headlines after he allegedly shot his 13-year-old son, Anthony, at a Florida apartment on July 19.
"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony," a representative for Dog and Francie said in a statement to TMZ.
According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a shooting, which they later called an "isolated incident."
"[We are] conducting a thorough investigation looking into all the elements [of the incident]," the authorities told People. "The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas and search warrants."