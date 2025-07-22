Meet Dog the Bounty Hunter's Kids: All About His 13 Children and 2 Stepsons

Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, and Debbie White welcomed their first child, Christopher Hecht, in 1972.

After his biological mother allegedly died by suicide, Gloria and Keith Hecht adopted Christopher when he was 5.

In 2008, Christopher was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and crimes against an at-risk adult following an argument outside a bar in Pueblo's Historic Union Avenue District, The Pueblo Chieftain reported. He had another brush with the law after a menacing arrest, which prompted him to be sentenced to three years in prison in Colorado in 2021.

In an interview with The Sun, Gloria accused Dog of cruelly "abandoning" Christopher, who reportedly "starved for male attention" growing up. The patriarch reportedly reached out to his first child when he was 19.

"When he learned Duane was his father, he was ecstatic. They started a relationship," said Gloria. "Beth [Chapman] didn't get along with Chris because he was a few years younger than her. She did not treat Chris good and they did not like each other at all. He was totally singled out when Beth was alive. He was not a nice person to Chris after that."

Still, Christopher was not invited to appear in the A&E reality shows alongside his siblings, leaving him "hurt."

Despite receiving such treatment, Christopher reportedly still "yearns" for his father.