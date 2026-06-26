Dolly Parton, 80, Makes Unexpected Public Appearance Amid Ongoing Health Battle

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Dolly Parton surprised fans with an unexpected appearance amid ongoing health concerns that had forced her to step away from the limelight for the past few months. The 80-year-old singer launched her new business venture, a travel stop named Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville, Tennessee, on June 24, arriving in a glamorous blue dress with gold fringe. Parton’s appearance in high spirits at the event helped reassure fans about her health after she had shared concerns in recent months.

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Dolly Parton Appeared Jubilant While Launching Her Travel Stop

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton appeared in good health at the launch event of her truck stop in Tennessee.

The country queen took a moment to address the people present at the event, per The Daily Mail. Parton shared her goals of improving accessibility for people, adding, “Well, the doors are open, and I could not be prouder. Whether you are hauling loads, hauling the family, or just passing through, we built this place for you."

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton took a playful jibe at her rival business at the launch event of her travel stop.

She also took a playful jibe at her rival business, the famous travel shop chain Buc-ee's, while revealing her inspiration behind opening a travel shop. “I'm sure some of you want to know why I wanted a truck stop. Well, I couldn't leave it to beavers,” she joked.

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Dolly Parton’s Health Issues Forced Her Away From the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton had to cancel her residency event in Las Vegas after her health deteriorated.

Parton’s appearance at the event pleased many fans, especially after reports suggested that she had to cancel her planned six-date residency event, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace's Colosseum in May. The legend took to Instagram to share updates on her health on May 4 after reports of the cancellation spread online. She admitted that she “always had problems with [her] kidney stones,” but for the past couple of years, her digestive and immune systems have gotten “all out of whack.” As a result, her future shows would have to be on hold while she “rebuilt and strengthened” her body.

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton shared that she's responding to medications well while sharing a health update in May.