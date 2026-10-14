Dolly Parton's Nephew Claims His 'Threatening' Text Messages Were 'Taken Out of Context' as He Breaks Silence on Controversy Amid Legal Battle

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Dolly Parton's nephew has broken his silence over the controversy that exploded after the superstar's death. Bryan Seaver's threatening text messages are at the center of a legal battle with the singer's business associates following his unceremonious firing from Parton's security team. In new legal filings, Seaver claimed that the messages in which he allegedly threatened to "destroy Dolly’s brand partnerships" and used profane language were "taken out of context."

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Source: @DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM Bryan Seaver denied that his messages were threats.

In the recent court filing, Seaver argued that Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, encouraged him to expose his background in the military. Seaver claimed that Nozell even urged him to publicly utilize his history as an arms dealer and mercenary before citing his messages about the subject as "threatening behavior." "I’m going to go to Billboard Magazine with my s---. Just like you. I’m going to ratf--- every [Dollywood business partner] entity I can possibly conjure," one of the texts allegedly read. Seaver insisted his "threatening" text messages were to a longtime friend and were only in reference to destroying business relationships. He had no intention of physically harming anyone in Parton's camp. According to the filings, Seaver's messages were sent in the weeks surrounding Parton's August 25 death.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew sent the messages in the weeks surrounding her death.

They were reportedly in reference to a $251,000 payment the team owed to Seaver's security company, which he claimed has since been paid. Per the report, Nozell's messages following the perceived threats were normal and friendly, even suggesting he do a long-form interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience." Seaver also alleged that Parton's new SongTeller Hotel contributed to the feud between him and Parton's business associates. He claimed to report the hotel's security guards for smoking marijuana and sleeping on duty to its operating company, to no avail. Included in the filing was a November 2024 letter suggesting that Seaver's company be hired to ensure security at Parton’s SongTeller Hotel.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton allegedly asked that her nephew's security company be used for her new hotel.

Parton described his team as a "very professional, very discreet, and very good at what they do.” The singer noted that Seaver was the longtime head of her security and pleaded with the hotel's team to meet with him before making any other final security decisions for the hotel, which opened on September 29. Ultimately, they went in a different direction, as referenced in one of Seaver's alleged messages. "Your contract security company (Titan), which you’ve hired in spite of me and Dolly’s request for service at the hotel has completely f----- up and let an employee be assaulted," he claimed in previously released emails.

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's estate management company filed a restraining order against her nephew.