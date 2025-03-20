Dolly Parton Says She's 'Doing Better Than I Thought I Would' Following Tragic Death of Husband Carl Dean
Dolly Parton is finding her way through life after losing her husband, Carl Dean.
On Friday, March 14, just days after announcing Dean’s passing on March 3, the country legend stepped out for the 40th anniversary celebration of Dollywood. While there, she shared an update on how she’s coping with the death of her loved one.
“I'm doing better than I thought I would,” Parton told Knox News. “I've been with him 60 years. So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close.”
The “Jolene” singer admitted that while she’s managing, her heart still aches for the man she spent most of her life with.
“I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him and loving him,” the “9 to 5” hitmaker added. “It's a hole in my heart, but we'll fill that up with good stuff and he'll still always be with me.”
Reflecting on their time together, Parton recalled one of Dean’s quirks — his low-key approach to visiting Dollywood.
“He used to come to the park,” she explained, referring to Dollywood. “He bought his own ticket — stood in line and got his ticket. He didn't want somebody giving him a ticket ‘cause he was Dolly’s husband. Everybody thinks that's the funniest thing.”
“He'd just think, ‘Well, I think I'll go to Dollywood, check things out,'" she added.
And he didn’t just enjoy the rides and the funnel cakes — he took it upon himself to give his wife some constructive feedback.
“He would say, ‘You need more bathrooms,’” Parton said with a laugh. “Or he would say, ‘You need to tell them this or that. It's crowded over in that area. You might want to tell them they ought to do this or that.’”
“He wasn’t coming to criticize,” she noted. “He would notice things and say, ‘You might want to bring this to their attention.’”
As OK! previously reported, the couple was married for over six decades before Dean’s passing at 82 years old.
"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” Parton wrote on Instagram, announcing his demise.
"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie," she added.
Just days after his death, the 79-year-old music legend released “If You Hadn’t Been There,” a song she dedicated to her late husband.
“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him,” Parton wrote in an emotional Instagram post as she announced the track.
The song opens with the heartfelt lyrics: “If you hadn't been there / Where would I be?”
Throughout the track, she praises Dean’s “trust, love, and belief,” acknowledging the “ups and downs” of their relationship.
“If you hadn’t been you / Well, who would I be?” she sings, thanking him for “always see[ing] the best in me.”
She also tenderly recalls how his “loving arms have cradled me” and “held me close.”