Dolly Parton Says She's 'Doing Better Than I Thought I Would' Following Tragic Death of Husband Carl Dean

“I'm doing better than I thought I would,” Parton told Knox News. “I've been with him 60 years. So, I'm going to have to relearn some of the things that we've done. But I'll keep him always close.”

The “Jolene” singer admitted that while she’s managing, her heart still aches for the man she spent most of her life with.

“I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him and loving him,” the “9 to 5” hitmaker added. “It's a hole in my heart, but we'll fill that up with good stuff and he'll still always be with me.”