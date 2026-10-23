Dolly Parton's Nephew Brian Seaver Says His Family Was 'Told Not to Attend' Her CMA Tribute Amid Legal Battle

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Dolly Parton’s nephew and former head of security, Brian Seaver, was allegedly banned from the CMA tribute to the late star amid his legal battle. The show dedicated to Parton, who passed away on August 25, aired on Wednesday, October 21, and featured a star-studded cast singing tributes to the country music star. But as Seaver posted on social media, members of his family were allegedly not welcomed to enjoy the emotional evening in person.

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'Such Is Life'

Source: @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM Brian Seaver alleged his immediate family was asked not to attend.

Stars including Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood performed for the tribute at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tenn. “What a beautiful tribute. I was not invited. Nor was my daughter, Dolly’s songwriting guitar playing, claw hammer finger pickin progeny,” Seaver wrote on Facebook on October 22. “The rest of my entire family was invited. A few attended. My kids and I were told not to attend. Such is life…” he added.

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Allegations Against Brian Seaver

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's business manager filed a restraining order against her nephew.

Seaver’s post came after he was fired from his position as the head of security at Parton’s estate and subsequently hit with a restraining order from her longtime manager, Donny Nozell. Nozell claimed in legal filings that Seaver sent him threatening, profanity-laced messages and has tried to extort the business manager for money. Other allegations claimed he “intimidated” staff members at Parton’s SongTeller Hotel after his security company was overlooked for roles there.

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Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's nephew claimed his messages were taken out of context.

However, Seaver hit back that the messages included in the lawsuit were “taken out of context,” alleging that Nozell encouraged him to publicize his background in the military and with weapons. Seaver insisted his "threatening" text messages were to a longtime friend and were only in reference to destroying business relationships. He said he had no intention of physically harming anyone in Parton's camp. The dramatic rift came after Seaver was hand-chosen by Parton and the family to announce her passing, having been a close confidant and relative of the late country music legend.

Source: MEGA Dolly Parton's death was announced by her nephew, who was later fired.