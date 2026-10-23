or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Dolly Parton
OK LogoNEWS

Dolly Parton's Nephew Brian Seaver Says His Family Was 'Told Not to Attend' Her CMA Tribute Amid Legal Battle

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew revealed he was not welcomed at her tribute.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton’s nephew and former head of security, Brian Seaver, was allegedly banned from the CMA tribute to the late star amid his legal battle.

The show dedicated to Parton, who passed away on August 25, aired on Wednesday, October 21, and featured a star-studded cast singing tributes to the country music star.

But as Seaver posted on social media, members of his family were allegedly not welcomed to enjoy the emotional evening in person.

Article continues below advertisement

'Such Is Life'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Brian Seaver
Source: @dollyparton/INSTAGRAM

Brian Seaver alleged his immediate family was asked not to attend.

Stars including Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie Underwood performed for the tribute at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tenn.

“What a beautiful tribute. I was not invited. Nor was my daughter, Dolly’s songwriting guitar playing, claw hammer finger pickin progeny,” Seaver wrote on Facebook on October 22.

“The rest of my entire family was invited. A few attended. My kids and I were told not to attend. Such is life…” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Allegations Against Brian Seaver

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's business manager filed a restraining order against her nephew.

Seaver’s post came after he was fired from his position as the head of security at Parton’s estate and subsequently hit with a restraining order from her longtime manager, Donny Nozell.

Nozell claimed in legal filings that Seaver sent him threatening, profanity-laced messages and has tried to extort the business manager for money.

Other allegations claimed he “intimidated” staff members at Parton’s SongTeller Hotel after his security company was overlooked for roles there.

MORE ON:
Dolly Parton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's nephew claimed his messages were taken out of context.

However, Seaver hit back that the messages included in the lawsuit were “taken out of context,” alleging that Nozell encouraged him to publicize his background in the military and with weapons.

Seaver insisted his "threatening" text messages were to a longtime friend and were only in reference to destroying business relationships. He said he had no intention of physically harming anyone in Parton's camp.

The dramatic rift came after Seaver was hand-chosen by Parton and the family to announce her passing, having been a close confidant and relative of the late country music legend.

Dolly Parton
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's death was announced by her nephew, who was later fired.

“While the family was grieving, the business manager went to court and the media with a surprising and incomplete story,” a representative for Seaver said in a statement. “Seeing text messages that are misleading and taken out of context has been very hurtful to our client and his family."

Insiders have suggested that Nozell and the rest of Parton’s former business associates are attempting to get her family out of business dealings entirely.

“He wants the family out of the picture, and wants to turn her house into Graceland,” they alleged in an interview. “Danny doesn’t have the heart that Dolly did.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.