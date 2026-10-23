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'Frightening' Carrie Underwood Dragged by Critics Over Her Spray Tan and 'Mar-a-Lago Face' at Dolly Parton's Tribute in Nashville: Photo

carrie underwood slammed spray tan mar a lago face
Source: MEGA; CONNIE CHORNUK/DISNEY

Carrie Underwood faced online backlash over her appearance at Dolly Parton's tribute in Nashville, Tenn.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 9:21 a.m. ET

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Carrie Underwood is facing fresh criticism online after attending a star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton in Nashville.

The country singer, 43, attended CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton on Wednesday, October 21. She arrived in a strapless pale pink-and-white ballgown featuring floral embroidery, colorful embellishments and sparkling details.

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image of Carrie Underwood faced online criticism after attending a Nashville tribute celebrating Dolly Parton on October 21.
Source: CONNIE CHORNUK/DISNEY

Carrie Underwood faced online criticism after attending a Nashville tribute celebrating Dolly Parton on October 21.

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Long earrings and her signature blonde hair, styled in loose waves over one shoulder, completed the look.

However, not everyone was focused on her outfit.

In her Instagram post, some commenters criticized her makeup and complexion, while others questioned whether her political views aligned with Parton's beliefs.

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Underwood Faces Criticism Over Her Appearance

image of Some commenters mocked Carrie Underwood's makeup and complexion.
Source: CONNIE CHORNUK/DISNEY

Some commenters mocked Carrie Underwood's makeup and complexion.

One person commented, “Carrie looks frightening,” while another wrote, “Shocked, they asked Carrie Underwood; she is a huge MAGA and not tolerant of anyone but whites, not Dolly Parton image.”

"The Mar-a-Lago face coming in strong for Carrie Underwood," one person stated.

Others focused on the "Before He Cheats" singer's complexion, with one critic quipping, “They went through a lot of orange spray paint at this event.”

The comments also turned political.

“It is so sad Carrie does not share the same values as Dolly! She lost me as a fan when she sang at [Donald] Trump's inauguration; such a shame she has such a beautiful voice,” one commenter wrote.

Another person questioned, “Carrie is MAGA! She has no business in a Dolly celebration. Dolly represented love. MAGA is hateful.”

One critic also brought up Parton's charitable work, writing, “Dolly was an honorable woman who wants free books for kids. Carrie sides with politics that takes it away. Should have sat this 1 hour, Carrie 🤦‍♀️.”

According to reports, the "Mar-a-Lago face" — also dubbed "MAGA face" — refers to a hyper-polished, artificial look achieved through a specific combination of cosmetic procedures and styling.

Key features include overfilled cheeks and lips, Botox-frozen skin, sculpted jawlines, bright white veneers, spray-tanned skin and vivid lipstick.

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Underwood’s Trump Inauguration Performance

image of The singer also faced backlash for performing at Donald Trump's 2025 presidential inauguration.
Source: CONNIE CHORNUK/DISNEY

The singer also faced backlash for performing at Donald Trump's 2025 presidential inauguration.

As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe faced backlash after agreeing to perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump's 2025 presidential inauguration.

The performance hit an unexpected snag when the music failed to play at the Capitol, leaving Underwood to sing a cappella.

Following the announcement, one person wrote, "People being surprised that Carrie Underwood is a Trump supporter is wild. Like girl. The signs were all there," while another said, "of course Carrie Underwood’s white country a-- is a Trump supporter."

Underwood Responded to Inauguration Criticism

image of The country star's inauguration performance encountered a technical issue when the music failed to play, forcing her to sing a cappella.
Source: MEGA

The country star's inauguration performance encountered a technical issue when the music failed to play, forcing her to sing a cappella.

Underwood addressed her decision to perform.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” she said at the time.

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