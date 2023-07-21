Cancer-Stricken Dolph Lundgren Shows Off Impressive Physique at the Gym After His Mykonos Wedding
Newlywed bliss looks good on Dolph Lundgren!
After tying the knot with Emma Krokdal during an intimate ceremony in Greece on Thursday, July 13, the 65-year-old got right back to working on himself amid his terminal cancer battle.
Taking to Instagram Friday, July 21, Lundgren shared a photo of himself at the gym in a white Under Armour shirt and shorts. The new husband smiled for the camera, subtly showing off his muscular arms and overall fit physique.
"Dolphi at the Delphi Health Club in Stockholm. Great place to get back in shape after a Mykonos vacation — with too many desserts," The Expendables 4 star captioned his post, which was flooded with admiration and appraisal for the actor.
"You're looking healthy," applauded one social media user, and another wrote, "Nice to see you looking in good health!"
Lundgren's trip to Mykonos was certainly one to remember, with the longtime lovers gushing in a statement after they said "I Do": "We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends."
"With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we've had to push our marriage plans many times," they added, referring to Lundgren's years-long cancer battle, with the diagnosis taking a turn for the worst in 2020. "We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness — in the land of the Gods."
Lundgren's doctor found a tumor in his kidney in 2015, with a biopsy concluding that it was cancerous. Though he was "fine for five years," a follow up trip to the doctor revealed more tumors had grown.
"In 2020, I was back in Sweden and I had some kind of acid reflux, I didn’t know what it was so I did an MRI," he detailed during an appearance on In Depth with Graham Besinger. "They found that there were a few more tumors around that area," as well as in his lungs.
Recalling how he processed the news, Lundgren shared: "They found one more tumour in the liver, so I was like, 'Ah, s---, okay.' At that point it started to hit me that this was something serious."
Lundgren remembered the call he received from the surgeon who told him one of the tumours was "too big," as "it had grown to the size of a small lemon."
"I asked them how long do I have left, I think he said two to three years but I could tell in his voice he thought it was less. I thought that was it for sure," he concluded as he continues to live with his cancer diagnosis.
Having come to terms with his heartbreaking health woe, Lundgren is living his life to the fullest with his new wife, who has been one of his strongest supporters amid his battle.