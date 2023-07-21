Cancer-Stricken Dolph Lundgren Shows Off Impressive Physique at the Gym After His Mykonos Wedding

Taking to Instagram Friday, July 21, Lundgren shared a photo of himself at the gym in a white Under Armour shirt and shorts. The new husband smiled for the camera, subtly showing off his muscular arms and overall fit physique.

"Dolphi at the Delphi Health Club in Stockholm. Great place to get back in shape after a Mykonos vacation — with too many desserts," The Expendables 4 star captioned his post, which was flooded with admiration and appraisal for the actor.