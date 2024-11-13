Feud Explodes: Don Lemon and Jamie Lee Curtis Quit X After Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump's Administration
Don Lemon and Jamie Lee Curtis have left the chat after Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter, now known as X, in 2022, was given a job in Donald Trump's administration. Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will partner on an initiative titled Department of Government Efficiency.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 13, the actress posted a photo of her X account being deactivated. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference,” she wrote.
Curtis wasn't the only one to announce her exit, as Lemon, who feuded with Musk in the past, also shared he's over the app.
“I’ve loved connecting with all of you on X, but it’s time for me to leave the platform. I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose,” he wrote.
The former CNN star, 58, then said the new terms of service, which begins on November, was one of the reasons he wanted to get off the platform.
“In addition, starting this Friday, November 15, X is implementing new terms of service, which among other things states that ‘All disputes … be brought exclusively in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas or state courts located in Tarrant County, Texas….’" he said.
“As the Washington Post recently reported on X’s decision to change the terms, this ‘ensures that such lawsuits will be heard in courthouses that are a hub for conservatives, which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics.’ I think that speaks for itself,” Lemon continued.
Some were pleased with Lemon's decision. One person wrote, "THANK YOUUUUU! This is what economic protest looks like— EVERYONE should be off that platform!!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," while another said, "Much respect. It’s time we start boycotting these platforms."
A third person added: "Don we love you!! Thank you for escalating our voices 👏🏽."
As OK! previously reported, Lemon sued Musk, accusing the tech billionaire of refusing to pay him a $1.5 million sum after content between the two imploded following Lemon's interview with Musk.
Musk claimed there was no deal in place, the TV star “made a series of impressively insane demands.”