Shots Fired! Don Lemon Sues Elon Musk and X After Tech Mogul 'Dragged' Ex-CNN Anchor's 'Name Through the Mud'

"Defendants deliberately misrepresented what they intended to do. Defendants knew that if they accurately represented to Lemon that the purpose and meaning of the exclusive partnership deal was to use Lemon’s name, likeness, reputation, and identity to rehabilitate Defendants reputation and draw in advertisers to the X platform, Lemon would never have agreed to do what he did and Defendants would have been unable to utilize Lemon to keep up with their ongoing efforts to woo advertisers," part of the lawsuit read.

For background insight, Lemon signed a content partnership deal with the Tesla founder and X in January 2024 with plans to host an interview-style show streamed exclusively on the social media platform. However, Musk terminated the contract via text message just two months later, simply texting Lemon: "Contract is canceled."