Another Don Lemon Fail: Dumped CNN Star Said Michelle Obama Was 'Better Looking' Than Melania Trump in Resurfaced Rant

The claims came during a lengthy attack on former President Donald Trump, as well as a hype up of former President Barack Obama.

"What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering," the television personality stated at the time.