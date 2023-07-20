OK Magazine
Another Don Lemon Fail: Dumped CNN Star Said Michelle Obama Was 'Better Looking' Than Melania Trump in Resurfaced Rant

don michelle melania pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 20 2023, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Haters of Don Lemon seem to think he lacks taste after his opinion on two former First Ladies virally resurfaced.

On Thursday, July 20, a meme was posted to Twitter in disagreement with the fired CNN host's May 2020 rant in which he expressed his belief that Michelle Obama is both more attractive and more successful than Melania Trump.

donlemon
Source: mega

The claims came during a lengthy attack on former President Donald Trump, as well as a hype up of former President Barack Obama.

"What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering," the television personality stated at the time.

micheleobama
Source: mega

The twitter account pasted Don's remarks that Michelle was "better looking" above a photo of Melania, before asking, "who else disagrees?"

"Melania is 100 percent better looking than Michelle Obama! No contest!" the social media user claimed.

MORE ON:
Don Lemon

The resurfaced tweet seemed to catch the attention of Don's haters, as they rudely replied in disagreement with the 57-year-old TV journalist.

"Don Lemon CNN Host? That ought to lend a lot of credibility to his statement," one critic said, as another added, "sure, keep dreaming."

melaniatrump
Source: MEGA

Other users harshly suggested that since Don previously came out as gay to the public in 2011, his opinion didn't mean anything to them.

"Lemon prefers men so, there's that," a person tweeted, while a troll stated, "Don Lemon is blind to the truth, [let] alone beauty."

Source: OK!

Some viewers of the viral tweet didn't appreciate the debate in the first place, as one wrote: "I don't understand why people are comparing them."

"They both are extremely beautiful and intelligent. Let's love all of the presidents' families, honor and respect them. They all stepped up the plate with good intentions and grace," a positive individual encouraged.

