Fired CNN Staffers Don Lemon and Jeff Zucker Having a Great Summer as Former Colleagues Remain Unhappy at 'Grim' Network: Source
Don Lemon and Jeff Zucker found the silver lining in losing their jobs at CNN.
Despite both men initially being upset over the network ousting them, they're currently living it up and traveling all around the globe this summer while CNN staff are allegedly worried about the company's future.
"No one is happy. No one knows what’s going on," a source told a news outlet as to how employees are handling the ongoing shake-ups, which also included Chris Licht, 51, being axed as the CEO after just one year in the position.
The source said morale at the company is "very grim," a feeling that's taken over after the negative press stemming from Kaitlan Collins' town hall with Donald Trump.
"Nobody’s going to be the savior for them," the insider insisted. "They forced [Collins] to do the town hall and now she has this show. They have no idea what they’re doing." On the other hand, another source denied the buzz, claiming, "People are happy overall."
Meanwhile, Zucker, 58, and Lemon, 57, are gallivanting around, most recently touching down in the Hamptons after attending a wedding in Italy. According to an onlooker, the duo — who were accompanied by Lemon’s fiancé, Tim Malone, and former CNN exec Allison Gollust — "were laughing, and having a great time" while dining at Kissaki.
As OK! reported, Lemon and Zucker are allegedly working on a new venture together, though details are still scarce.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A separate source spilled to Radar that the TV journalist is also out to get revenge.
"Don feels like he’s been a gold solider at CNN and that he’s a scapegoat for the failure of the morning show he was forced to co-host with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. He’s looking for payback!" the insider dished. "Don says he will reveal where the bodies are buried and will shine a damaging spotlight on execs and anchors whose behavior is WORSE than his."
Page Six reported on the morale at CNN as Zucker and Lemon enjoy their summer off.