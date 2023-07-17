Fired CNN Staffers Don Lemon and Jeff Zucker Having a Great Summer as Former Colleagues Remain Unhappy at 'Grim' Network: Source

"No one is happy. No one knows what’s going on," a source told a news outlet as to how employees are handling the ongoing shake-ups, which also included Chris Licht, 51, being axed as the CEO after just one year in the position.

The source said morale at the company is "very grim," a feeling that's taken over after the negative press stemming from Kaitlan Collins' town hall with Donald Trump.

"Nobody’s going to be the savior for them," the insider insisted. "They forced [Collins] to do the town hall and now she has this show. They have no idea what they’re doing." On the other hand, another source denied the buzz, claiming, "People are happy overall."