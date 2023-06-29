Unemployed Don Lemon 'Seemed Relax and at Ease' in the Hamptons 2 Months After He Was Axed From CNN
It looks like Don Lemon is living it up these days — just two months after he was suddenly fired from CNN.
According to an insider, the TV personality, 57, was spotted out and about in the Hamptons, where he attended a screening of the new Liev Schreiber movie, A Small Light.
At the party, an insider revealed that Lemon “seemed relaxed and at ease" while mingling.
As OK! previously reported, Lemon took to Twitter, where he revealed he was axed from the network.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he said.
CNN later disputed Lemon's claim, writing, “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."
Lemon, who made headlines for calling out Nikki Haley's age on TV, recently gave his first sit-down interview after leaving the network, and he shared why he was given the boot to begin with.
“I have a responsibility as an American — not only as a journalist — to tell the truth and abide by the promises of the Constitution,” Lemon told ABC24 Memphis. “Because the Constitution says a more perfect union — not a perfect union. I’m not perfect. No one is.”
“I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth; people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution," he said while also seemingly shading former CNN CEO Chris Licht in the process.
Lemon concluded, “I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things.”
