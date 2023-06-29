OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Don Lemon
OK LogoNEWS

Unemployed Don Lemon 'Seemed Relax and at Ease' in the Hamptons 2 Months After He Was Axed From CNN

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 29 2023, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It looks like Don Lemon is living it up these days — just two months after he was suddenly fired from CNN.

According to an insider, the TV personality, 57, was spotted out and about in the Hamptons, where he attended a screening of the new Liev Schreiber movie, A Small Light.

Article continues below advertisement

At the party, an insider revealed that Lemon “seemed relaxed and at ease" while mingling.

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Lemon took to Twitter, where he revealed he was axed from the network.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he said.

CNN later disputed Lemon's claim, writing, “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Article continues below advertisement

Lemon, who made headlines for calling out Nikki Haley's age on TV, recently gave his first sit-down interview after leaving the network, and he shared why he was given the boot to begin with.

“I have a responsibility as an American — not only as a journalist — to tell the truth and abide by the promises of the Constitution,” Lemon told ABC24 Memphis. “Because the Constitution says a more perfect union — not a perfect union. I’m not perfect. No one is.”

MORE ON:
Don Lemon
mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth; people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution," he said while also seemingly shading former CNN CEO Chris Licht in the process.

Lemon concluded, “I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things.”

Page Six spoke with the insider.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.