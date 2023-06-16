Don Lemon 'Is Very Happy' After Being Pushed Out of CNN, Source Spills: 'He Has Several Opportunities He's Mulling'
After Don Lemon was pushed out of CNN in April, the TV host is making the most out of his summer.
"Don is very happy at the moment," a source revealed. "He has several opportunities he's mulling. He's enjoying his extra bonus time with his fiancé this summer in the Hamptons."
Additionally, Lemon, 57, will be hanging out in the Hamptons his fiancé Tim Malone.
As OK! reported, Lemon announced his termination on Monday, April 24.
"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play," he wrote.
Meanwhile, CNN hit back with a statement of their own.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," the message read. "We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
Ever since then, Lemon has been on the prowl for a new job.
“Don feels like he’s been a gold solider at CNN and that he’s a scapegoat for the failure of the morning show he was forced to co-host with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins,” a source spilled to Radar. “He’s looking for payback!”
The insider continued, “Don says he will reveal where the bodies are buried and will shine a damaging spotlight on execs and anchors whose behavior is WORSE than his."
The icing on the cake is that CNN's CEO Christ Licht recently announced he was leaving the company.
As a result, Lemon has been "laughing at Chris' mounting failures" for weeks.
A few days after getting axed from the network, Lemon didn't seem bothered by the ordeal.
“Life goes on. That’s behind me and we’ll see what happens in the future," he told Extra at the Time 100 Gala in New York City, adding that the news was a "surprise" to him.
“I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned," he added. “I don’t look back and don’t want to change things in the past… Onward.”
