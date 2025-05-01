'Dumbest President Ever' Donald Trump Attacked After He Blames Joe Biden for 'Bad' Economy: 'Constant Gaslighting'

President Donald Trump, who spoke with his cabinet on Wednesday, April 30, about the decline of the stock market during his first 100 days in office, blamed Joe Biden for ruining the economy while he was president.

“Look at what happened with inflation. We had the worst inflation probably in the history of our country. They say 48 years, but I would say in the history of our country, it ate away at people,” Trump stated to reporters. “And even though you saw a stock market going up somewhat, because, in my case, I had the biggest stock market increase, 88 percent in the last term, in my last term. But I don’t view the stock market as the end-all. It’s an indicator.”