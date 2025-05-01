or
'Dumbest President Ever' Donald Trump Attacked After He Blames Joe Biden for 'Bad' Economy: 'Constant Gaslighting'

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is adamant that Joe Biden ruined the U.S. economy.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump, who spoke with his cabinet on Wednesday, April 30, about the decline of the stock market during his first 100 days in office, blamed Joe Biden for ruining the economy while he was president.

Look at what happened with inflation. We had the worst inflation probably in the history of our country. They say 48 years, but I would say in the history of our country, it ate away at people,” Trump stated to reporters. “And even though you saw a stock market going up somewhat, because, in my case, I had the biggest stock market increase, 88 percent in the last term, in my last term. But I don’t view the stock market as the end-all. It’s an indicator.”

Source: @@RonFilipkowski/X

Donald Trump said the next quarter will likely look just as bad as the first because of the former president.

He continued, “The stock market, in this case, it says how bad a situation we inherited. This is the quarter that we looked at today… We came in on January 20. So, this is Biden. And you can even say the next quarter is sort of Biden because it doesn’t just happen in a day or an hourly basis.”

“We were being ripped off by every single country without exception. I’d have to really think hard about who hasn’t taken advantage,” the president said before throwing Biden under the bus again.

dumbest president donald trump attacked blames joe biden bad economy
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he doesn't blame other countries for 'taking advantage' of the U.S. while Joe Biden was in office.

“And I don’t even blame those countries; I blame the person that was sitting right here where I am for allowing it to happen, where our country was ripped off on trade,” he stated. “We were losing four to five to even six billion dollars a day on trade with Biden. And now, we have it down to a very manageable number.”

dumbest president donald trump attacked blames joe biden for the bad economy
Source: mega

One X user called out Donald Trump for 'gaslighting' the American people after he blamed others for what has gone wrong.

President Donald Trump

After a clip of his press conference went viral on X, Trump was dragged through the mud by social media users who agreed he was the “dumbest president ever.”

“Are you Americans not getting sick of this constant gaslighting?” questioned one.

dumbest president donald trump attacked online blames joe biden bad economy
Source: mega

Social media users accused the president of not 'owning' up to his mistakes while in office.

“Expect every negative thing that happens in the next 4 years to be Biden’s fault,” joked someone else.

Another social media user called out the president for not taking ownership of “poor outcomes,” adding, “He owns all positive outcomes. His likelihood of owning a given event depends solely on the outcome of that event, rather than whether or not he was responsible for the result.”

dumbest president donald trump attacked blames joe biden for bad economy
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he is 'turning around' Joe Biden's 'bad' economy.

Though Trump’s first quarter results weren’t what he anticipated, he’s hopeful, as he told reporters on Wednesday that his administration is “turning it around,” adding, “It’s a big ship to turn around, and we’re going to have the greatest country financially in the history of the world.”

