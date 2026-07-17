Don Lemon Says He's 'Seriously' Thinking About Running for President: 'I Actually Think I Would Be Really Good'
July 17 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon confirmed he is "seriously" considering a 2028 presidential run.
Speaking on the "Can't Be Censored" podcast on July 16, Lemon doubled down on his ambitions, stating he thinks he would be a "really good" president and that "people keep asking me to do it.”
“I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States,” he told the hosts, who did a double take, and asked, “OK, like, are you being serious?
“No, I’m being totally serious,” he said.
Lemon discussed his potential run during the podcast, highlighting that he would want a citizen-driven campaign and would ideally run without having to beg for campaign money. He also noted that because he is a self-made man and media-savvy, he believes he is well-equipped to serve as commander-in-chief.
Lemon previously floated the idea earlier in 2026. He expressed that his campaign would rely on hiring excellent experts rather than pretending to know everything.
The former CNN star indicated he would likely run as a Democrat, which would require him to switch his registration from independent officially.
Don Lemon Compares Himself to Barack Obama
He compared his potential political trajectory to Barack Obama's rise, noting that unconventional candidates with unique backgrounds can successfully break through.
Admitting that his path to the presidency wouldn't be easy, Lemon acknowledged the systemic hurdles he would face as a minority candidate, stating, "I'm not a white man and the rules are different for me."
The independent journalist confirmed he has already consulted with political insiders regarding the timeline, necessary team structures and official announcement dates.
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Don Lemon to Decide on Presidential Campaign by 2027
He plans to monitor the political field closely, noting, "As we get closer to 2027 or 2028, I'll see. I'll decide."
Like President Donald Trump, Lemon is currently facing federal criminal charges and a civil lawsuit stemming from his coverage of an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest inside a Minnesota church.
On January 18, 2026, Lemon livestreamed a protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where an ICE official serves as a pastor. Activists were demonstrating following a fatal shooting by ICE agents.
A federal grand jury indicted Lemon on charges of conspiracy to deprive others of civil rights and violating federal law protecting religious freedom at houses of worship.
Don Lemon Faces Criminal Charges
Lemon pleaded not guilty in February 2026. Handled by high-profile defense lawyer Abbe Lowell, his legal team argues that Lemon was acting strictly as an independent journalist and that the charges represent a severe attack on the First Amendment.
In May, a federal judge unsealed records showing that the government's applications to search Lemon's YouTube records were twice rejected for lack of probable cause. Lemon’s team has since requested transcripts of the grand jury proceedings, citing potential misconduct by the Department of Justice.
Lemon has been a vocal Trump critic, frequently calling him a "terrible president and an even worse person." He has also characterized Trump as having no compassion, being immature, childish, gluttonous, racist and a bigot.