Politics Don Lemon Says He's 'Seriously' Thinking About Running for President: 'I Actually Think I Would Be Really Good' Source: MEGA Donald Trump critic Don Lemon believes he has what it takes to be the next president. Lesley Abravanel July 17 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon confirmed he is "seriously" considering a 2028 presidential run. Speaking on the "Can't Be Censored" podcast on July 16, Lemon doubled down on his ambitions, stating he thinks he would be a "really good" president and that "people keep asking me to do it.” “I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States,” he told the hosts, who did a double take, and asked, “OK, like, are you being serious? “No, I’m being totally serious,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon says he is “seriously” weighing a run for president and insists he’d be “really good” at it.



DON LEMON: “I actually think I would be a really good president of the United States.”



[The host does a double-take]



HOST: “Okay, like, you’re being serious?”



DON LEMON:… pic.twitter.com/sjv3W0cFfq — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 16, 2026 Source: @VigilantFox

Lemon discussed his potential run during the podcast, highlighting that he would want a citizen-driven campaign and would ideally run without having to beg for campaign money. He also noted that because he is a self-made man and media-savvy, he believes he is well-equipped to serve as commander-in-chief. Lemon previously floated the idea earlier in 2026. He expressed that his campaign would rely on hiring excellent experts rather than pretending to know everything. The former CNN star indicated he would likely run as a Democrat, which would require him to switch his registration from independent officially.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon Compares Himself to Barack Obama

Source: MEGA Don Lemon compared his potential political trajectory to Barack Obama's rise.

He compared his potential political trajectory to Barack Obama's rise, noting that unconventional candidates with unique backgrounds can successfully break through. Admitting that his path to the presidency wouldn't be easy, Lemon acknowledged the systemic hurdles he would face as a minority candidate, stating, "I'm not a white man and the rules are different for me." The independent journalist confirmed he has already consulted with political insiders regarding the timeline, necessary team structures and official announcement dates.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lemon to Decide on Presidential Campaign by 2027

Source: MEGA Don Lemon plans to monitor the political field closely.

He plans to monitor the political field closely, noting, "As we get closer to 2027 or 2028, I'll see. I'll decide." Like President Donald Trump, Lemon is currently facing federal criminal charges and a civil lawsuit stemming from his coverage of an anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protest inside a Minnesota church. On January 18, 2026, Lemon livestreamed a protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, where an ICE official serves as a pastor. Activists were demonstrating following a fatal shooting by ICE agents. A federal grand jury indicted Lemon on charges of conspiracy to deprive others of civil rights and violating federal law protecting religious freedom at houses of worship.

Don Lemon Faces Criminal Charges

Source: MEGA Don Lemon is currently facing federal criminal charges and a civil lawsuit.