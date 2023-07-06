Donald Jr. Was 'Fighting' to Stay With Aubrey O'Day During Steamy Affair: 'He Created a 5-Year Plan'

Donald Trump Jr. apparently was all in on his relationship with Aubrey O'Day.

"He was fighting to stay with me, he was having us meet with media trainers, he created a five-year plan at this point. He said, 'My kids have to be accepted into these private schools. We can’t have ugly things coming out in tabloids at that point because they don’t like that, they frown upon it, my kids could potentially be damaged by that.' There has to be settlements with separation, there has to be this, there has to be that, then it can’t be that we’ve known each other this whole time and we’ve had to accidentally met back up and remembered each other from the past," the singer, 39, told Michael Cohen on his podcast, "Mea Culpa," about how they had to frame his affair with her. (Trump Jr. was married to Vanessa Trump at the time.)