Donald Trump Was 'Pissed' and Wanted to Throw Donald Trump Jr. Out of His Home After Learning of Aubrey O'Day Affair
Donald Trump was apparently "f******* pissed" when he learned about Donald Trump Jr.'s affair with Aubrey O'Day, according to Michael Cohen.
On a recent episode of his podcast, "Mea Culpa," which featured O'Day, Cohen, who used to work for Donald, shared the former president lost it when he learned of the tryst.
Cohen was in charge of talking to Trump Jr. at the time. "Your father is really f****** pissed," he recalled telling the 45-year-old. "This is way beyond even what I am supposed to be doing. I sat down with Don, and I said, 'I understand the attraction [to O'Day], I understand it, but it’s got to stop and you have to figure out how to make this right with [wife] Vanessa [Trump]. You know I am a fan of Vanessa’s, you’ve got to make it right with her because if you don’t, your father is going to throw you’re a** out of here. And I said, 'Don, I don’t know what the f*** you’re capable of doing,' to which Don went crazy. ‘Only me! It’s always me!’"
"He goes, ‘I am always held to a different standard. Eric [Trump] had s** with some Miss Universe that was on Celebrity Apprentice — on the table and Ivanka [Trump] has her own issues regarding sexuality and so on and he went on and on...' I said, 'Your dad called me in to talk about you and Aubrey, so let’s talk about you and Aubrey. So, what are you going to do? Your dad is f****** serious. You won’t even have the ability to get into the building and pack your s*** up. You better start thinking twice,'" Cohen said how Trump Jr. compared himself to his siblings Eric and Ivanka.
O'Day, who previously dated Trump Jr. while he was married to Vanessa, asked Cohen if he ever brought up how serious he was about their romance.
"He wanted you to be his wife, he saw a life with you," he told her.
O'Day later said she believes Vanessa and Trump Jr. were "partners in the business of family," but they never were in love with one another.
"I knew the love he had for me was much deeper and different for all kinds of reasons, but when I saw that, I thought to myself, ‘This woman [gave birth] for that man multiple times.’ She had to have really loved him to do this and that is when I first felt like a huge feeling of guilt inside my stomach. When she would talk to me, she would say, ‘You’re young, you can find someone else. I can’t. You can do this, I can’t,'" she recalled.