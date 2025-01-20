Inauguration Chaos: Trump Supporters Boo Mike Pence, Hillary and Bill Clinton and Kamala Harris Prior to Donald Trump Becoming President
It looks like President Donald Trump's supporters couldn't fake a smile for some of his rivals.
Upon making entrances, the following were booed by fans of Trump: former Vice President Mike Pence, former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President George W. Bush.
In direct opposition, the crowd erupted in applause for Elon Musk, incoming Vice President J.D. Vance, Vivek Ramaswamy and Rudy Giuliani.
Mike has had his issues with Donald since the pair departed the Oval Office in January 2020. When the January 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol happened, the pair had a falling out.
In his book So Help Me God, Mike reflected on the horrific event, including how many had come to “hang Mike Pence.”
Though he said he'd “always been loyal” to Donald, Mike went on to share the pair “had a close working relationship” that “did not end well.” “We parted amicably when our service to the nation drew to a close,” the former vice president shared. "In the months that followed, we spoke from time to time, but when the president returned to the rhetoric that he was using before that tragic day and began to publicly criticize those of us who defended the Constitution, I decided it would be best to go our separate ways.”
Hillary’s relationship with Donald has been tense since the pair were both on the 2016 ticket. Although she won the popular vote, Donald ended up winning the Electoral College, later becoming the 45th president.
On October 25, 2024, Hillary spoke out about Donald to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source, begging people to “please open your eyes to the danger that this man poses to our country.”
Kamala, who lost to Donald in the 2024 election, frequently criticized him over the past year.
In a CNN town hall in October 2024, Kamala directly said she believed Donald was a fascist.
“I believe that Donald Trump is dangerous,” she added at the time. “As the president of the United States, the commander-in-chief, he’s saying to his generals, in essence, why can’t you be more like Hitler’s generals? Come on!”
Interestingly, former First Lady Michelle Obama made it clear she would not attend the inauguration.
As OK! reported, insiders claimed Donald’s team was “having a good laugh” about her not being in attendance and didn’t expect her to come anyway.”