Inauguration Chaos: Trump Supporters Boo Mike Pence, Hillary and Bill Clinton and Kamala Harris Prior to Donald Trump Becoming President

Mike has had his issues with Donald since the pair departed the Oval Office in January 2020. When the January 6, 2020, attack on the Capitol happened, the pair had a falling out.

In his book So Help Me God, Mike reflected on the horrific event, including how many had come to “hang Mike Pence.”

Though he said he'd “always been loyal” to Donald, Mike went on to share the pair “had a close working relationship” that “did not end well.” “We parted amicably when our service to the nation drew to a close,” the former vice president shared. "In the months that followed, we spoke from time to time, but when the president returned to the rhetoric that he was using before that tragic day and began to publicly criticize those of us who defended the Constitution, I decided it would be best to go our separate ways.”